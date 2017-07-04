Business highlights July 4 2017

Dar tycoon biggest loser in Kenya, Tanzania gas standoff

Tanzania’s billionaire oil trader Ally Etha Awadh is bearing the brunt of the ongoing tiff between Kenya and Tanzania, following a ban of Tanzanian gas imports in Kenya.

According to data from the Petroleum Institute of East Africa, Awadh’s Lake Oil Group was commanding 23.5% of Kenya’s LPG market by end of Q1 2017.

The government banned the import of cooking gas from Tanzania in April, a move intended to eliminate illegal filling plants which were considered to be a safety risk.

The ban has resulted into a diplomatic row between Kenya and Tanzania, with both countries trading blames and accusations.

No end in sight for food crisis as maize produce declines further

Kenyans may be in for a worse food crisis as maize crop produce plunge deeper following the continued dry spell that has ravaged most parts of the country.

Farmers in major maize production regions in the country continue to count losses in millions after the fall army worm menace further dampened their hopes of reaping any harvest of the country’s staple food crop.

In Uasin Gishu County, over 40,000 acres of maize crop are rapidly withering while an estimated 25,000 acres of the crop was destroyed by the fall army worms.

A forecast by the Ministry of Agriculture has projected a 20% decline in maize harvest across the country with a total of 32 million bags expected, down from last year’s 37.1 million.

Retailers reap huge profits despite Unga subsidy

Retailers continue to gain huge profits from sale of Unga despite the government’s efforts to subsidise the price of the commodity.

A report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) indicates that most retailers sold a two-kilo packet of Unga above the recommended Ksh90. A two-kilo packet of Unga retailed at an average of Ksh119.

The government announced Ksh6 billion subsidies on maize imports on May 16, in a bid to avail the flour at an affordable price of Ksh90, after its prices shot up following a prolonged drought.

However, there have been reports of continued shortage of the commodity with stakeholders exchanging blame.