You can trust us, Uhuru tells EU Election Observation Mission as Election Day draws near

President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured the European Union Election Observation Mission (EOM) that Kenya is ready for the August 8 elections.

The President said all the institutions involved in ensuring that the elections are conducted smoothly have done their part in readiness for the exercise.

“The elections will be held on August 8 as required by the Constitution and the Government has taken steps to ensure Kenyans exercise their democratic right and choose their leaders without interference,” President Kenyatta said, assuring that the polls will be peaceful.

“We have also taken measures to ensure that the polls are credible, free and fair as well as ensuring that the country will be safe during and after the polls,” he continued.

The President spoke on Sunday during a meeting with the head of the EU Election Observation Mission to Kenya, Ms Marietje Schaake, who paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.

Ms Schaake was accompanied by the EOM Deputy Chief Observer, Ms Hannah Roberts, and EU Ambassador to Kenya, Stephano Dejak, at the meeting that was also attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

The European Union election observation mission last week deployed 32 election observers to 13 locations across the country to begin the organisation’s long-term observation of the general election, scheduled for August 8.

The mission, which was invited by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), will be operating in 15 teams, each with two members, to witness all aspects of the electoral process.

Speaking during a flagging off ceremony for the observers at a Nairobi hotel last week, the EU mission’s Deputy Chief Observer, Hannah Roberts said teams will be following politicians on the campaign trail, meeting election officials and stakeholders up to and beyond the election date, and sending their findings back to their team of experts based in Nairobi.

“We always dispatch them in two pairs so we can get more reliable information and balanced opinions. They will be going out to see the ground reality of what is happening with this electoral process in Kenya,” Roberts said.

The EU mission will also have access to the conduct of the media, voting, and the counting and transmission of results.

The team said they will ensure fairness in their assessment, saying they “are bound by a strict code of conduct that requires us to be neutral and impartial and, thus, cannot interfere with the electoral process, including offering assistance or advice.”

However, Roberts said, closer to Election Day, the long-term observers will be reinforced by 32 short-term observers, a delegation of 7 Members of the European Parliament and representatives of EU embassies.

According to the EU mission’s Deputy Chief Observer, the observers will remain beyond Election Day to oversee the complaints and petitions process.

Two days after the polls, the team will release a preliminary statement based on the information collected, checked and analysed by the mission.

“We will be here throughout the process and for the weeks afterwards to follow the completion and announcement of the results, together with the complaints and petitions processes,” Roberts explained.

The Head of mission and Chief Observer of the EU, Marietje Schaake, will arrive in Kenya tomorrow for a series of meetings with officials, candidates and other stakeholders.

The EU observers are set to meet other presidential candidates to hear their views on the August polls.

Ms Schaake said her team is happy with the preparations that are in place for the August polls and is keen to ensure that Kenyans participate in an exercise that is all-inclusive, fair and credible.

Ms Schaake, who is a member of the European Parliament for the Netherlands, was appointed by EU to head its team of election observers for the Kenyan in June.

