Sports headlines July 3 2017

John Terry set to sign with Aston Villa

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has agreed to a one-year deal at Aston Villa with Coach Steve Bruce keen for Terry to focus on playing a full part in their Championship promotion bid. Terry’s confirmation as a Villa player will be finalised in the next 24 hours. It is confirmed he will not be taking up a coaching role at the club, and he may earn £4m if Villa gets promoted to the Premier League at the end of next season. Birmingham City’s coach Harry Redknapp has accepted defeat in his pursuit of Terry, and his attempts to lure him to Midlands rivals. Villa who are former European Cup holders were relegated from the Premier League in 2016. They failed to gain instant promotion and finished a disappointing 13th last season.

Ireland extends his deal at Stoke

Stoke City midfielder Stephen Ireland who is recovering from a broken leg that cost him the entire 2016-17 campaign, has signed a six-month contract extension. Ireland joined Stoke from Aston Villa on a permanent basis in January 2014 after a loan stint in 2013, and suffered the injury last April. “Stephen has been forced to put his career on hold after suffering a very serious injury in training through no fault of his own. He’s working incredibly hard to get himself back to full fitness and we felt that it was only right to offer him a short-term contract to give him peace of mind while he continues with that process.” The club’s Chief Executive Tony Scholes said.Ireland holds six caps for the Republic of Ireland.

Gosling signs a new deal at Bournemouth

Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling signed a new four-year deal until 2021. Gosling who joined Bournemouth from Newcastle United in 2014 , made over 90 appearances in three seasons helping the club win a promotion to the premier league in 2015 and finished 16th and ninth in the last two seasons “I’ve really enjoyed my three years here. It’s gone so fast but I believe I’ve improved immensely, working with the manager and his coaching staff. My goal now is to be a mainstay in the side and keep adding to my game.” Gosling said. He was a vital part of the team last season and the coach was happy to keep him at the club. “He has great talent, huge energy and offers real quality to our midfield. Despite only being 27, Dan also has plenty of Premier League experience and that is crucial for a team that is still relatively new to the division.” said Howe.