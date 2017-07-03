Publish names of August poll presiding officers, ODM tells IEBC

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has told the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to publish in the local dailies, the names of presiding officers whom they have deployed to administer the August polls.

Led by Deputy Party leader and Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, the Party Director of elections Junet Mohamed, Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga and Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang, alleged IEBC had recruited police officers to act as returning officers in order to help Jubilee rig the election.

“We are getting reports that police officers are being recruited as poll officials to help the Jubilee government rig the election,” said Mr Joho.

Governor Joho said it will be irresponsible for the electoral commission to scheme with the Jubilee administration to influence August election results.

“We’re warning security officers and civil servants who will allow themselves to be used to influence the polls that they should prepare to take responsibility for their conduct,” he added.

The leaders spoke in in Homa Bay County on Sunday in the wake of criticism against the electoral agency by the Opposition over the audit of the voter register.

They accused the polls team of not doing enough to clean the voter register.

Junet, who is also the Suna East MP, said the register is still awash with ghost voters.

“The commission published voter lists per counties, but we wonder what the name of Jacob Juma is still doing on the list,” he said.

Mohamed said the ODM and NASA fraternity will not accept a rigged election. He claimed the register has about three million ghost voters and told the IEBC to assure Kenyans that it will respect the will of the people.

“The IEBC should work in Kenyans’ interests. We would like to announce as the winner the person who will be transparently voted in as President,” Mohamed said.