News highlights July 3 2017

Publish names of August poll presiding officers, ODM tells IEBC

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has told the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to publish in the local dailies, the names of presiding officers whom they have deployed to administer the August polls.

Led by Deputy Party leader and Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, the Party Director of elections Junet Mohamed, Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga and Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang, alleged IEBC had recruited police officers to act as returning officers in order to help Jubilee rig the election.

“We are getting reports that police officers are being recruited as poll officials to help the Jubilee government rig the election,” said Mr Joho.

Governor Joho said it will be irresponsible for the electoral commission to scheme with the Jubilee administration to influence August election results.

“We’re warning security officers and civil servants who will allow themselves to be used to influence the polls that they should prepare to take responsibility for their conduct,” he added.

The leaders spoke in in Homa Bay County on Sunday in the wake of criticism against the electoral agency by the Opposition over the audit of the voter register.

You can trust us, Uhuru tells EU Election Observation Mission as Election Day draws near

President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured the European Union Election Observation Mission (EOM) that Kenya is ready for the August 8 elections.

The President said all the institutions involved in ensuring that the elections are conducted smoothly have done their part in readiness for the exercise.

“The elections will be held on August 8 as required by the Constitution and the Government has taken steps to ensure Kenyans exercise their democratic right and choose their leaders without interference,” President Kenyatta said, assuring that the polls will be peaceful.

“We have also taken measures to ensure that the polls are credible, free and fair as well as ensuring that the country will be safe during and after the polls,” he continued.

The President spoke on Sunday during a meeting with the head of the EU Election Observation Mission to Kenya, Ms Marietje Schaake, who paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.

Ms Schaake was accompanied by the EOM Deputy Chief Observer, Ms Hannah Roberts, and EU Ambassador to Kenya, Stephano Dejak, at the meeting that was also attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

The European Union election observation mission last week deployed 32 election observers to 13 locations across the country to begin the organisation’s long-term observation of the general election, scheduled for August 8.

The mission, which was invited by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), will be operating in 15 teams, each with two members, to witness all aspects of the electoral process.

Speaking during a flagging off ceremony for the observers at a Nairobi hotel last week, the EU mission’s Deputy Chief Observer, Hannah Roberts said teams will be following politicians on the campaign trail, meeting election officials and stakeholders up to and beyond the election date, and sending their findings back to their team of experts based in Nairobi.

“We always dispatch them in two pairs so we can get more reliable information and balanced opinions. They will be going out to see the ground reality of what is happening with this electoral process in Kenya,” Roberts said.

The EU mission will also have access to the conduct of the media, voting, and the counting and transmission of results.