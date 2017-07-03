Government open to resolving any outstanding issues with doctors’ union, CS Mailu says following CBA signing

Kenya’s Health Ministry has said it is open to resolving any outstanding issues with the doctors’ union following the recent signing of a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the lobby group.

The Ministry of Health said on Friday that it had signed a CBA with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU), ending the long standing contention with the Union.

“The Parties, meeting together in free and voluntary association, have determined to regulate the relations between them in the interest of promotion of sound industrial relations, the economic well-being of the workers and the Employer and overall improvement of healthcare service delivery in the public health sector. In order to achieve these objectives they have agreed to enter into the following Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiated between them. This agreement is made in the interest of the health of the Kenyan people,” read the CBA in part.

The signing of the CBA was led by the Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Cleopa Mailu on the Minstry’s side and Dr. Oroko Obegi on the Union’s side. The Principal Secretary for Health, Mr. Julius Korir and the Secretary General of KMPDU, Dr. Ouma Oluga, also signed the CBA. The Agreement was signed on Friday morning at the Ministry’s Headquarters; Afya House, in the presence of Senior Ministry and Union officials.

Dr Mailu thanked the Union for being patient and assured them that the Government is always open to dialogue with the union to resolve any outstanding issues meant to improve the welfare of its employees.

“The Ministry and the Government at large, is working for a harmonious way of working together with the Union for the common agenda of improving the welfare of its workers,” he said.

“Regardless of any procedure set forth in this agreement, the signatory parties may mutually agree upon any method for achieving goals; or resolving any question, controversy, claim or matter of difference related to this agreement or the performance or breach of any part thereof,” read the final draft of the agreement.

The document stated that in the event that “the CBA Implementation Monitoring Committee fails to resolve the dispute in the interpretation, application or execution of this agreement, the dispute shall be reported to the Ministry responsible for labor relations in line with the Labour Laws.”

“The Union shall represent its Members (Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists) in any institution under the Employer whose functions include but not limited to labour relations, health care policy making, health care implementation, and research,” the Agreement stated, adding that “All qualified Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists with MBChB, MBBS, BPharm, BDS or their equivalent from recognized universities who have undergone approval from the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (MPDB) and/or the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) shall be granted Internship as part of mandatory professional requirement for registration.”

The signing of the CBA is a culmination of a protracted industrial action by the union agitating for the improvement of their member’s welfare.