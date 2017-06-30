Sports headlines-June 30 2017 Bournemouth sign Chelsea defender Nathan Ake for alleged Ksh2.7 billion fee

Bournemouth sign Chelsea defender Nathan Ake for alleged Ksh2.7 billion fee

Bournemouth have signed defender Nathan Ake for a club record fee from Premier League champions Chelsea. The Netherlands international, 22, had a spell on loan with the Cherries last season and scored three goals in 12 games before being recalled. The fee, reported to be £20 million (Ksh2.7 billion), breaks Bournemouth’s previous record – the £15 million (Ksh2 billion) paid to Liverpool for winger Jordon Ibe in July 2016.

Ake has signed a long-term deal and is the Cherries’ third summer signing. England striker Jermain Defoe signed on Thursday from Sunderland and Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic arrived from Chelsea in May. Ake joined Chelsea in 2012 and made 17 appearances for the Stamford Bridge side. He spent the 2015-16 season on loan at Watford in the Premier League.

Johanna Konta beats World number 1 Angelique Kerber despite fall

Johanna Konta proved she could play in Wimbledon with a fine victory over top seed Angelique Kerber after recovering from a heavy fall on match point in the Eastbourne quarter-final. Konta won 6-3 6-4 against Germany’s Kerber to reach the Aegon International semi-finals. The match was stopped for almost 10 minutes as she needed treatment after the fall. Heather Watson is also through after beating Barbora Strycova.

Both Konta and British third seed Watson reached the semi-finals by winning twice yesterday as the women’s draw caught up on a backlog of rain-delayed matches. Konta is the first British woman to be ranked in the top 10 at Wimbledon since 1984, raising hopes she can become the first home player to win the ladies’ singles title since Virginia Wade in 1977.

Germany make it to Confederations Cup final

Germany made it through to their first Confederations Cup final with a 4-1 victory over Mexico in Sochi last night. Leon Goretzka scored two goals in the space of three minutes early on. Timo Werner finished off a nice team move to make it 3-0 in the 59th minute and though Marco Fabian’s stunning 30-yard strike threatened to make things interesting later on, sub Amin Younes rounded off the win at the death for Germany.

Joachim Low’s side will play Chile in Sunday’s final in Saint Petersburg. Schalke midfielder Goretzka, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal, finished off from the edge of the box from Benjamin Henrichs’ low ball from the right in the sixth minute, finding the bottom left corner with a fine first-time effort.