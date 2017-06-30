Newspaper summaries-June 30 2017

Daily Nation

IEBC: Fake voters will not take part in general election: The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on Thursday said dead and fake voters will not participate in the General Election. The agency’s chairperson Wafula Chebukati dismissed reports on social media casting doubt on the actual state of the electoral register. He termed the reports deliberate misinformation. With more than 19.6 million voters, the commission has the most updated and advanced database of persons in the country. This is an asset that we must secure as Kenyans,” Mr Chebukati said. We wish to clarify that the accuracy of the 2017 register of voters depends on the implementation of the outcome of the verification exercise that was undertaken between May 10 to June 9 and the recommendations by KPMG following the audit of the register of voters,” the IEBC chairperson said.

UN: Millions of Kenyans will be in need of relief food by August: More than 3.6 million Kenyans will be in need of relief food by August, a United Nations humanitarian agency has said in a report on the food situation in the country. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the delayed planting may result in a below-average harvest, increasing the number of people in need of assistance from the current 2.6 million to 3.6 million. The report comes in the wake of maize flour shortage crisis despite the government subsidising the price of the staple food and warning millers that they will be punished if they withhold the commodity.

Embakasi residents on edge amid killing, attack by youths: Tension is high in Embakasi in Nairobi as residents suspect a resurgent Mungiki sect is behind the killing of a butcher and the torching of dozens of houses and shops on Wednesday. More than 50 young people stormed Muradi, chased people away and set on fire seven kiosks and an unknown number of houses. Police said they were avenging the killing of a young man, identified as John Mwangi, on Saturday over land. Mr Mwangi was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital after the attack where he died. Chaos broke out in the area on Wednesday morning and lasted until 5pm, when police and General Service Unit officers were deployed.

The Standard

Man sues government for failing to block Raila from contesting the presidency: A man has taken the Government to court for failing to stop National Super Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga from vying in the August 8 polls. Charles Mwangi now wants President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered to form a special commission to investigate Attorney General Githu Muigai, anti-graft commission chairman Eliud Wabukala, electoral commission chairman Wafula Chebukati and Inspector General Joseph Boinnet. “Prof Muigai, Mr Wabukala, Mr Chebukati and Mr Boinnet are solely responsible for Mr Odinga’s candidature and should be suspended from office. “They failed to investigate Mr Odinga to ascertain if he has the integrity to be president,” he said.

Kenya, Tanzania embroiled in diplomatic row over exports: A diplomatic row is brewing between Kenya and Tanzania just days after the latter banned the exportation of unprocessed foods. President John Pombe Magufuli’s government is protesting at Kenya’s decision to ban the importation of cooking gas and wheat, saying it is a breach of the East African Community (EAC) Common Market requirements. Kenya, which has a maize shortage, cannot import the staple food from its neighbour. But EAC Cabinet Secretary Phyllis Kandie said Kenya was seeking a solution through diplomatic channels. “We are confident an amicable way forward will be agreed,” said Ms Kandie.

Airport security officer sues after losing job for making Matiang’i queue: A former security officer has sued Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) after she was fired for making Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i queue for a security check. Daisy Cherogony was working at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport when she was accused of mistreating and humiliating Dr Matiang’i by insisting he should queue with other passengers for a security check on April 6. The CS was scheduled to fly to Kisumu. Ms Cherogony was suspended and later fired from her post as a security supervisor. In documents filed at the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nyeri County, Cherogony said she was accused of making a mistake that does not exist and was victimised and discriminated against by KAA.

The Star

Doctors, ministry signs CBA ending prolonged standoff: The Doctors Union has finally signed a CBA with the Ministry of Health ending prolonged dispute that led doctors to down their tools for 100 days. The document was signed at Afya House in Nairobi on Friday. The health workers agreed to return to work and were to get new allowances backdated to January 1, 2017, after the strike that begun on December 5, 2016. The agreement stated that the allowances will be paid to all practising doctors, pharmacists and dentists. Those in Job Group I will receive an additional Ksh36,000 per month, hence will be paid a total of Ksh66,000. Doctors in Job Group M, N and P will receive an additional allowance of Ksh42,000 per month, and will, therefore, receive Ksh72,000.

Uhuru, Raila scramble for the youth vote ahead of August 8: President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA presidential Raila Odinga’s battle for youth and women’s votes is set to intensify towards the August 8 election, as each comes up with programmes to entice the two groups. On Tuesday, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission announced that the youth aged between 18 to 34 years account for more than half the total number of registered voters. The age group accounts for 9,930,315 valid voters from the total 19,611,423 registered. The commission says the register has a 47 per cent female representation and 53 per cent male representation. This week, both Uhuru and Raila launched their manifestos with weighty promises to the youth.

Health ministry plans to revamp emergency care, says it’s under-equipped: The Health ministry has said it will revamp Kenya’s under-equipped emergency care. Speaking during the inaugural emergency care symposium yesterday, CS Cleopa Mailu said the development of policy on emergency medical care, which is in its final stages, will go a long way in improving healthcare. The policy seeks to establish a working emergency medical care system that will improve access, delivery and funding of emergency care. It will ensure Kenya has the highest attainable standard of emergency care. The policy will also ensure recognition of emergency service as an integrated component of the healthcare, coordination of all emergency medical service providers and creation of an authority to regulate emergency care.

Business Daily

Kenyans filing tax returns double to 2.082 million: About 2.082 million Kenyans have filed their tax returns a day before the June 30 deadline, marking the first time the number has crossed the two million mark. This is against 1.1 million Kenyans who filed their returns within the same period last year. The Kenya Revenue Authority has been processing 90,000 filings every day. KRA estimates the figure will hit 160,000 returns per day as the deadline comes to a close on Friday. “The iTax system has been synchronised with the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS). This has enabled us to bring on board suppliers who have been doing business with the government and not declaring their returns,” said Judith Njagi, Chief Manager Taxpayer Services Nairobi Region.

420 China firms scout for deals at Nairobi fair: Some 450 Chinese companies are displaying their wares and scouting for deals at the third China Trade Week which kicked off in Nairobi on Thursday. The exhibition, which is in its third consecutive year, is looking to connect local and regional sourcing, buying and purchasing professionals from Africa’s retail, wholesale, distribution and import/export organisations. Two hundred Chinese companies attended the event last year. “China Trade week 2017 promises to be bigger and better than before, with over 450 quality Chinese manufacturers showcasing thousands of products across a spectrum of industries,’ said Events Director Michelle Meyrick. The expo is at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

Treasury delays release of Ksh800 million to Nzoia, Mumias: The government is yet to release Sh800 million that President Uhuru Kenyatta promised two sugar millers during his political campaign tour in western Kenya nearly a month ago. Mr Kenyatta had pledged to release the fund for the ailing Mumias Sugar Company and Nzoia Sugar Company to ease their financial burden. The move has crippled millers’ effort to pay farmers’ dues. Nzoia owes farmers Sh263 million in arrears as at May 31 while Mumias has an outstanding debt of close to Sh1 billion to date. The companies attributed the delay to government bureaucracy. “We have not received the cash but we are still waiting for it to enable us to clear the dues that we owe our growers,” said a senior official at Nzoia.