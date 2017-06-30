News headlines-June 30 2017 Kambas disown Mueke, back Sonko

Kambas disown Mueke, back Sonko

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero’s re-election bid hangs in the balance after a section of Ukambani leaders withdrew their support and threw their weight behind Jubilee gubernatorial candidate Mike Sonko.

A total of six candidates have staged an onslaught to unseat Governor Kidero, among them Mike Sonko and independent candidates Peter Kenneth and Miguna Miguna.

Michael Mutinda, Macharia Kamau and Godfrey Wanyoike are also in the race to remove Kidero from City Hall.

Under the banner, Nairobi Akamba Network, they leaders said they put in place enough measures to consolidate support for Kidero’s opponent Mike sonko who they said have the interest of the community at heart.

The leaders say Kidero and his deputy Jonathan Mueke have let down the Kamba community, which they claim voted for the duo overwhelmingly.

Manufacturers Association gubernatorial debates to push economic agenda

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) held its first gubernatorial debate in Nairobi yesterday as part of a nationwide engagement with political leaders aimed at centralising the economic agenda of the country in their leadership plans for the next five years.

Among the challenges identified by manufacturers in Nairobi County are traffic congestion, the poor state of roads, waste management, shortage of water supply, harassment by city-county officials and ease of doing business.

KAM Chairlady, Ms Flora Mutahi emphasized the need for a favorable business environment.

“Kenya’s manufacturing sector plays a vital role in the growth of a country’s economy. Tackling and addressing inhabitants of industry growth will assist the business community to reach its desired target of 15 per cent GDP contribution by 2020,” she said.

Narok beats major counties to hit Ksh1 billion internal revenue collection mark

Narok has become the second county after Nairobi to hit the Sh1 billion-mark in internal revenue collection for six months to December.

The county, which is home to the Maasai Mara, netted Sh1.2 billion against an annual revenue target of Sh3.62 billion on the back of automation and revenue restructuring. The county automated its systems, created a directorate of revenue collection and announced plans to strengthen its internal audit office.

Half-year data contained in the Controller of Budget’s (CoB) results for the year ending June 2017, shows that Narok has already achieved 33 per cent of its annual revenue target.