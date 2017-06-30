China Trade Week showcases international goods as Kenya strengthens ties with the Red Dragon

Hundreds of Chinese firms are in Kenya sourcing for deals and showcasing their goods as the third edition of the “China Trade Week” gains momentum in Nairobi.

In the context of China’s Belt and Road strategy, the MIE Group, – a network of 4 regional offices supplying Systems, Equipment and Services to the Marine Industry worldwide – has assembled international resources to create the China Trade Week.

The event seeks to connect local and international traders within the regions’ rtetail, wholesale, import and distribution sectors.

China Trade Week has been successfully settled in the United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Iran, South Africa and Mexico, also known as the Silk Road Belt.

A series of brand activities has been set up in the regions along the belt to hold a comprehensive trade exhibition under the theme of “Quality Chinese goods” and Silk Road seminars, investment forums and cultural and artistic exchanges and performances.

“The Belt and Road” is short for “Silk Road Economic Zone” and “21st Century Maritime Silk Road”.

Essentially, the ‘belt’ includes countries situated on the original Silk Road through Central Asia, West Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The initiative calls for the integration of the region into a cohesive economic area through building infrastructure, increasing cultural exchanges, and broadening trade.

More than 5,000 companies and government agencies are involved

More than 5,000 Chinese and foreign companies and government agencies have participated in China Trade Week, and its influence has extended to Indonesia, India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and so on. CTW has become a well-known belt and road brand in the Middle East and Africa.

Chinese President Xi attended the opening ceremony of the “Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation” on May 14 this year and delivered a keynote speech entitled “Jointly Shoulder Responsibility of Our Times, Promote Global Growth”.

About 1,500 delegates from more than 130 countries and more than 70 international organizations attended the summit forum including 29 foreign heads of state and government.

“The Belt and Road is not an entity or mechanism, but the concept of cooperation and development, which is to rely on the existing bilateral and multilateral mechanism, with the existing regional cooperation platform to borrow the ancient “Silk Road” history symbolic, take the initiative along the country’s economic partnership, to jointly build political mutual trust, economic integration, cultural inclusive community of interests, the fate of the community and the responsible community, is to promote common development and achieve common prosperity and win-win cooperation,” Xi Jinping pointed out.

China’s relationship with Kenya continues to grow

China and Kenya established diplomatic relations on December 14, 1963. The bilateral relations developed smoothly.

In recent years, high-level leaders of the two countries have been continuously strengthening mutual cooperation and exchanges to promote economic and friendly exchanges between the two countries.

Sino- Kenyan economic and trade cooperation indicators are among the best in China-Africa cooperation and China has become one of Kenya’s largest trading partner.

China and Kenya’s strategies match each other and can complement each other. China enterprises attach great importance to Kenyan market and actively participate in Kenya’s infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, agriculture, aviation, real estate and other fields.

Particularly noteworthy is that in recent years, the acceleration of China’s technology and equipment integrated with Kenya’s national enterprises and capital and gave birth to a group of Kenya local star enterprises and enhanced the competitiveness of Kenya’s shipbuilding, sanitation, automotive and other industries.

Kenya is eager to learn from China’s development experience

Kenya is eager to import Chinese capital and technology and learn from China’s development experience and share the dividends from China’s development and the development in China-Africa relations. The two countries have great potential for cooperation in agriculture, infrastructure, aviation, energy, investment and financing and production cooperation.

In this excellent development situation, driven by the China Council for The Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT),China Chamber of International Commerce(CCOIC). Kenya Investment Authority, Kenya National federation of industry and commerce, East African community chamber of commerce, Kenya private entrepreneurs federation, “Kenya China Trade Week ” will be grandly held on June 29 to July 1 at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) in Kenya.

The event will link buyers and sellers from across the board

The event will use both the exhibition model and the “B2B boutique buyer and seller matching” model to help Chinese high-quality enterprises and Kenya buyers to establish cooperative relations and provide policy support and project opportunities for Chinese enterprises to invest in Kenya. The organizer will invite the buyers one by one and prepare the matching meeting well before the exhibition officially opens.

This is the third time CTW comes to Kenya, it brings more than 500 Chinese suppliers and more than 6,000 kinds of products to Kenya. Compared with the last two years’ shows , the biggest difference of this year is that three specialized halls have been set up for industries like construction materials, lighting and FMCG. B2B boutique buyers matching will also have between Kenya buyers and Chinese domestic suppliers. Kenya buyers can also release demand information through CTW APP and may also get a chance to go to China and purchase what they want on site.

Up to now, there are more than 8000 high-quality Kenya buyers and related government institutions confirmed to attend this event. Exhibits include building materials, electrical energy, daily necessities, small household appliances, consumer electronics, textiles and clothing. Kenya buyers shows their great demand on furnishing interior design products, textiles and clothing and small household appliances and so on, for sure more than 100 buyers will place purchasing orders.

The Kenya China Trade Week has received strong support from China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), the China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC), Kenya Investment Authority, Kenya National Federation of Industry and Commerce, East African Community Chamber of Commerce and the Kenya Private Entrepreneurs Federation.