Business highlights-June 30 2017 Uber rolls out driver recognition feature

Fresh feud at Wananchi as stakeholders clash over sale of business unit

A fresh dispute is brewing at internet and pay-TV services provider, Wananchi Group, as shareholders clash over the proposed sale of Wananchi Business Unit (WBS), a unit that deals with corporate data services.

Wananchi Nominees Limited (WNL) and International Consulting Marketing Services have engaged in a protracted debated with Wananchi Group Holdings over the sale of the unit following a ruling in May by Justice Fred Ochieng which is said to have halted the sale.

While WNL insists that the ruling suspended the proposed sale, Wananchi Group insists that the judge would have given direct orders suspending the sale.

WNL has now moved to court seeking clarity on the judge’s ruling.

Uber rolls out driver recognition feature

Uber has launched new security features in a bid to boost their customers’ safety and as well as help their drivers to protect their accounts from fraudsters.

The new features, which will be rolled out in phases, will require the driver to log in using their image, which is then verified against the e-hailing firm’s records using advanced facial recognition technology.

Should the facial recognition test fail, the driver’s account will be temporarily blocked until the issue is resolved.

“We are constantly developing and testing new solutions to enhance security for both drivers and riders. Real-time ID check is the result of comprehensive research and testing, and the example of proactive technology that solves potential challenges before they occur,” said Loic Amado, General Manager of Uber in East Africa.

Bitcoin exchange platform to be launched in Kenya in July

A digital currency exchange I set to be unveiled in the country on Friday as the demand for cryptocurrencies grows steadily.

Trade Coin East Africa Club will launch the exchange platform that will enable Kenyans to trade in cryptocurrencies.

According to the firm’s chair in Kenya Michael Kiramong, the service will revolutionise the financial sector in the country, as Kenyans embrace the digital currency technology.

“Banks around the world have been getting training around automatic trading of digital currencies technology for some time to better understand how it works and how they might use it. It is also time for Kenyans to embrace cryptocurrency since the world is now moving towards digital currency,” Kiramong said.