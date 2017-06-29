Sports headlines-June 29 2017 Claudio Bravo saves three penalties in shoot-out

Claudio Bravo saves three penalties in shoot-out

Claudio Bravo saved three penalties as Chile reached the Confederations Cup final after a 3-0 shoot-out win over Portugal on last night. The Chile captain denied Ricardo Quaresma, Joao Moutinho and Nani to send his team into Sunday’s final after the game in Kazan ended 0-0 after extra time .

Chile, who scored all three of their spot-kicks taken by Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz and Alexis Sanchez, will face the winner of Germany against Mexico. Chile produced better opportunities and were unfortunate not to win the game in extra-time but Bravo stepped up to deny three Portugal substitutes in the shoot-out.

“We are satisfied with the result and how we played, but we have still not won anything,” Bravo said.

Chile will face the winner of Germany v Mexico in Sunday’s final, while Portugal will take on the loser in the third-placed play-off earlier on the same day.

Arsenal bids for Alexandre Lacazette and Thomas Lemar rejected

Arsenal Arsenal’s top summer targets Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette and Monaco winger Thomas Lemar along with their fellow Frenchman, Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe bids have been rejected.

Lyon club president Jean-Michel Aulas said that they would listen to offers that matched their valuation of close to £50m. Lacazette said he would only move to a club who are playing in the Champions League which is not something Arsenal can offer next season .

He had initially agreed to join Atletico Madrid but the move fell through after the Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed that Atletico would be banned from registering players during this window after they were found guilty of breaking international transfer rules for U16 players.

NOCK top brass meets today

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) has called for another consultative meeting today expecting to meet its affiliates following a threat by the international body.

It is not clear how many affiliates will be present at the meeting after some of them vowed not to honour the invitation. The meeting will discuss a court case filed by Kenya Taekwondo Association, which has stalled the much-awaited elections.

Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) Chairman Andrew Mudibo also said through a statement that the meeting should call for a special meeting which should only have two agenda – the resignation of the entire Nock board and the appointment of forensic auditors. “As you are all aware, this matter is in court and discussions on the same will be contempt. We will not be attending any meetings that might seek to rubber stamp decisions. We cannot say we are disappointed, but rather say we are not amused with the action taken for calling for such a meeting,” said Mudibo, also praising Nock Second Deputy President Pius Ochieng for resigning.