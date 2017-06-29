Sports headlines-June 29 2017 Barcelona to host Chapecoense in a friendly match

Barcelona to host Chapecoense in a friendly match

Barcelona will host Chapecoense in a friendly on August 7 to pay tribute to those who died when the Brazilian team’s plane crashed last November.Only three of the club’s players survived the crash on 29 November, when 71 of 77 people on board died.

Barcelona say the game will help Chapecoense “rebuild institutionally and recover the competitive level it had before the tragedy”.

The winner of the game at the Nou Camp will receive the Joan Gamper Trophy. The annual invitational game is traditionally where Barcelona unveil their team for the new season to home fans.

The crash happened as Chapecoense were travelling to Medellin in the final of the Copa Sudamericana.

Defenders Neto and Alan Ruschel, and goalkeeper Jackson Follmann, who had his leg amputated, were among the six survivors, while 19 players and the coaching staff died.

They signed 25 new players this season and promoted nine from the youth team.

Germany face Mexico in the Confed semifinals tonight

Germany boss Joachim Low has been delighted with his young team as they bid to beat Mexico and reach the Confederations Cup final. The world champions – who are unbeaten in 13 games – left a lot of key players at home, naming a youthful squad for the tournament in Russia.

They finished top of a group containing Chile, who await the winners in Sunday’s final in St Petersburg.

“I’m really happy to be in the semi-final with this side,” Low said.

“Our main aim is always to be one of the last four teams in any competition. And you couldn’t necessarily expect that from this team.Mexico – who were unbeaten from their group alongside Portugal – are without captain Andres Guardado, who is suspended for the match in Sochi.

Chelsea consider Manolas move

Chelsea have been encouraged to make a late bid to sign Roma centre-back Kostas Manolas. Manolas was due to complete a £30 million move to Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday, but he did not arrive for his planned 7am medical.

And Manolas and his advisers have asked for extra time to negotiate his personal terms.

The Greek defender has been offered a five-year deal by Zenit, who are now managed by former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini.

But Manolas has also been on a list of defensive targets Chelsea have been monitoring, as they attempt to replace John Terry.

And the news that his planned transfer to Russia may have hit a snag could tempt the Blues into making a move for the 26-year-old Greece international.