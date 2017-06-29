Newspaper summaries-June 29 2017

Daily Nation

Uhuru: Nasa being funded by corruption cartels: The National Super Alliance is being funded by international corruption cartels, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto said on Wednesday. In a series of rallies in Kirinyaga, the Jubilee Party leaders said Orange Democratic Movement presidential candidate Raila Odinga was a “stooge” for foreign non-governmental organisations. “How will you fight corruption when the helicopters you and your secretariat are using are paid for by corruption cartels?” Mr Ruto asked in Kagio town. The President tore into Nasa’s manifesto, which the political group launched on Tuesday.

Report reveals what killed Mutula Kilonzo: Former Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo died of massive bleeding caused by high blood pressure, a government report released on Wednesday, four years after his death, revealed. The report was presented during the hearing of an inquest at the Machakos Law Courts by Dr S W Mwangi, a general medical practitioner based in Nakuru. “Mr Kilonzo died of massive haemorrhage into the chest and cranial cavity due to significantly elevated blood pressure due to several factors including but not limited to excessive ingestion of pseudoephedrine (nasal/sinus decongestant) in combination with caffeine,” said the report.

How did you get Murumbi ranch, Raila asks Ruto: National Super Alliance flagbearer Raila Odinga on Wednesday challenged Deputy President William Ruto over the ownership of more than 2,000 hectares of land in Narok which belonged to the family of Kenya’s second vice-president, the late Joseph Murumbi. Addressing a rally at Naroosura market in Narok West constituency, Mr Odinga claimed Mr Ruto was abetting corruption and should explain how he acquired the 2,700 ha piece of land near Lolgorian. Mr Ruto is alleged to have acquired the Intona Ranch land after paying off a loan owed to the Agricultural Finance Corporation by Murumbi.

Raila: Why you can’t trust Uhuru pledges: National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate Raila Odinga has blamed the Jubilee government for broken promises and asked voters to bank on his manifesto to transform the country. A day after NASA launched its manifesto, Raila yesterday led campaigns in Narok where he and President Uhuru Kenyatta split the presidential vote in 2013. The Opposition hopes to flip the region into its corner in the August elections. Yesterday, Raila, who garnered 118,623 votes (50 per cent) against Uhuru’s 109,413 (46 per cent) in 2013, promised local residents that his administration would resolve land grievances and restore a compensation scheme to cushion pastoralists during times of drought.

Tullow threatens to pull out of Turkana oil fields: Tullow Oil has threatened to suspend its operations in Turkana County just a day before a self-imposed deadline for the start of transportation of crude oil to Mombasa for export. The latest development has set off a chain reaction that will today see the Government announce suspension of the plan. It is established that for close to a month now, Tullow’s employees have been unable to gain access to two of its sites where 40,000 barrels of oil that form the first batch of crude that is supposed to be transported to Mombasa is stored.

Is Sonko’s campaign hit by cash crunch?: Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko has dismissed claims that he is broke despite scaling down his activities. The flamboyant politician has not held a high-profile rally or any roadshows in the last two weeks due to what insiders say is a cash-starved campaign for the governor’s seat. And it is not just the senator who is affected but his entire Nairobi team, which includes Johnson Sakaja and Rachel Shebesh who have been missing in action as campaigns heighten. This is in sharp contrast to his main rival, Governor Evans Kidero, who has been combing several parts of the county holding key events daily. Meanwhile, the Jubilee Party Team Nairobi has only been seen at press conferences.

NASA funded by corruption cartels and NGOs – Ruto: Deputy President William Ruto yesterday said opposition leaders have no moral standing to fight corruption because they are literally owned by graft cartels. Ruto said Opposition leaders are being financed by graft and Non-Governmental Organizations accountable to no one. “Their entire campaign is paid for by corrupt cartels with money stolen from Kenyans,” Ruto said. “How will you fight corruption when the choppers you are using and your entire secretariat are paid for by corruption cartels? Tell your story to the birds.” NASA says the same of Jubilee being cozy with cartels.

Joho sues Awiti over billboards: The row over campaign billboards in Mombasa yesterday escalated further after Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho moved to court over the issue. Joho wants rival Hezron Awiti charged with mounting a billboard without permission from the county government. Principal magistrate CN Ndegwa summoned Awiti to appear before the Mombasa City court tomorrow at 8am to answer to the criminal charges. Awiti and Jubilee’s Suleiman Shahbal have threatened to mount billboards across the county after Joho allegedly instructed advertising companies to deny them space. Yesterday, Awiti said Joho cannot stop him from campaigning and will go ahead to mount a billboard at Buxton — the first attempt on Tuesday flopped.

DPP yet to decide whether to end lawyer Kethi’s theft case: Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko is yet to decide whether to terminate the trial of lawyer Kethi Kilonzo on alleged theft of a voter registration card. Kilonzo, who faces charges alongside IEBC official Godfrey Ninito, has now written to the DPP seeking to know the fate of recommendations by former IEBC chairman Ahmed Isaack Hassan, that the case be dropped. Hassan, according to documents filed in court, had written to the DPP on August 23 last year, seeking to withdraw the complaints against Ninito and Kethi.

Ex-Chase Bank boss remanded in jail again: Former Chase Bank chairman Mohammed Zafrullah Khan Wednesday spent another night in police custody after his lawyers failed to secure his release on bond. The trial magistrate Wednesday condemned Mr Khan to another night in confinement after promising to rule on his application Thursday afternoon. He was taken back to Kileleshwa Police Station where he had spent the previous night. Mr Khan had appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku where he was charged with conspiring to defraud Chase Bank of nearly Sh1.7 billion besides three counts of stealing.

I.8 million Kenyans file tax returns ahead of deadline: About 1.8 million Kenyans have filed tax returns two days to the June 30 deadline set by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). This is against 1.1 million Kenyans who filed their returns within the same period last year. On a daily basis, KRA has been processing 90,000 filings. The taxman estimates the figure will hit 100,000 returns per day as the deadline comes to a close on Friday. The taxman has intensified awareness campaigns through mobile tax clinics launched in Nairobi early April and through collaboration with employers to issue P9 forms to facilitate taxpayers in filing their returns.

Kenya rolls out plan to cut cost of HIV drugs: Kenyans living with HIV have received a major boost following Wednesday’s announcement that the government has committed to invest Sh7.5 billion annually on a local plant that will make anti-Aids drugs. The partnership with the Global Fund, and the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR) will produce Dolutegravir (DTG) – an anti-Aids drug with roots in India. The plan, which was rolled out Wednesday, makes Kenya the first country to introduce the “cheapest” version of the Tivicay ARV brand. Tivicay has been available in private hospitals such as Aga Khan University Hospital at a cost of between $12 (Sh1,200) and $50 (Sh5,000).