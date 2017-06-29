News headlines-June 29 2017 Former Chase Bank chairman held pending determination of bail request

Former Chase Bank chairman held pending determination of bail request

The court has directed that former Chase Bank chairman Mohammed Zarfullah Khan be remanded for a day at Kileleshwa police station pending determination of a bail request.

Nairobi magistrate Martha Mutuku directed Khan to be detained until Thursday afternoon when she will decide whether he should be released on bail for conspiring to defraud the collapsed lending institution Sh1.6 billion.

This is after the prosecution objected his release on bail claiming he is a flight risk since he is being investigated over the loss of Sh10 billion belonging to depositors.

Blow to politicians as authority ‘bans’ bulk messaging

Political parties have been barred from sending bulk text messages and premium content in ethnic dialect. This move is an effort by the government to crack down on hate speech propagated through social media and SMS in the build up to the August 8 General Election.

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) and the National Cohesion and Integration commission (NCIC) have issued regulations which stipulate that political parties will communicate only through the official and national languages which are English and Kiswahili respectively.

The guidelines will affect communication strategies of most political parties with huge support bases at grass root level.

So stringent are the new regulations that the content providers will be required to provide the mobile network operators with authorization documentation from their respective political parties which in turn will require approval from CA, a process that could take up to five days.

Ngugi wa Thiong’o dumps Swedish book fair over far-right newspaper

Kenyan literary icon Ngugi wa Thiong’o, often tipped for the Nobel literature prize, has pulled out of an annual Swedish book fair in protest at the presence of a right-wing extremist newspaper, his publisher said Wednesday,June 28.

The 75-year-old author of “A Grain of Wheat” (1967) and “Petals of Blood (1975), wrote an e-mail to his Swedish publisher Modernista informing them he would cancel his attendance at the Gothenburg Book Fair “in solidarity with the writers withdrawing and of course with the concerns behind their withdrawal,” referring to the newspaper Nya Tider, which will be represented at the fair.

Birgitta Jacobsson Ekblom, head of communications for the fair, added they had received this information and were in contact with Ngugi, a fierce critic of post-colonial Kenyan society.

The event, to be held September 28 to October 1, is Scandinavia’s largest book fair and draws around 100,000 visitors each year.