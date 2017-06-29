Corruption dominates 1st Nairobi governors debate as Sonko, Kenneth skip event

Corruption dominated the talk in Nairobi County’s first ever televised debate among gubernatorial candidates with heavyweights Mike Sonko and Peter Kenneth giving the event a wide berth.

Jubilee Party candidate Sonko skipped the debate organized by the Kenya Association of Manufacturers and the Kenya Alliance of Resident Associations, instead sending his running mate Polycarp Igathe who was rejected by organisers.

No reason was given as to why independent candidate Kenneth also gave the event a snub. Other candidates who took part in the debate include Michael Mutinda, Macharia Kamau and Godfrey Wanyoike.

Incumbent Evans Kidero was taken to task by fellow aspirants over the growing number of corruption cases in the county government administration as he fought hard to defend his track record since being elected in 2013.

Independent aspirant Miguna Miguna questioned the character of the ODM candidate, accusing him of bringing “Nairobi to its knees” as corruption cartels exercise free rein under his watch.

“Kidero has a litany of corruption cases against him starting from Mumias where he was managing director upto now as governor,” Miguna said. “Nairobians should elect someone as incorruptible as me; I do not have even a whiff of corruption,” he added.

Kidero however rebuffed the former Raila Odinga aide’s allegations maintaining he has adequately tackled the graft menace.

“An allegation remains an allegation until it is proven. On myself it remains an allegation. I have taken action against individuals suspected to be involved in corruption, having fired 300 with others with pending court cases,” Kidero argued.

He further added that his administration introduced the e-jiji pay app that allows for cashless payment of parking in the CBD back in 2014 and is in the process of establishing enterprise resource planning that aims at eliminating manual contact through software integration.

“It is easy for someone like Miguna to point fingers at governors as he has never held any managerial job,” he added.