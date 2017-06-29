AfDB calls on credit providers to increase lending to meet SMEs’ demand

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has called on financial service providers to increase affordable loans and provide more diverse and innovative financing instruments to Africa’s micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

“Credit providers need to increase their lending by at least US$135 billion (Ksh14 trillion) in order to meet demand by African micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs),” the lender said.

In a statement to mark the United Nations’ Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day, AfDB noted that firms with fewer than 20 employees and less than 5 years’ experience provide the most jobs in Africa’s formal sector.

Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group said the entrepreneurial culture is vibrant with about 80 per cent of Africans viewing the sector as a good career opportunity.

“The continent has the highest share in the world of adults starting or running new businesses, but often in sectors where productivity remains low. New industrialisation strategies should focus on leveraging this dynamism and targeting the continent’s fast-growing private enterprises which have potential to create quality jobs,” he said.

According to the UN, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises represent around 90 per cent of global economic activity are on the front lines of embracing transformative technologies and new business models.

Analysts and financial service providers in Kenya have cited the new law which caps interest rates at 14.5 per cent as one of the barriers facing the industry, saying the law will reduce financial access within the SME sector.