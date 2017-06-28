Youth to account for 51 per cent of voters in August election

Youth aged between 18 and 35 years will account for 51 per cent of the total number of voters in the country, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has confirmed.

While giving the statistics on Tuesday, IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati affirmed that it is Kenya’s youth that form the majority of the country’s electorate.

It has been implied that appealing to the nation’s young population will give aspirants an advantage over opponents who fail to target the demographic.

According to the commission, there are 40,883 polling stations identified to serve “not more than 700 voters each” on the polling day.

Nairobi County has the highest number of voters standing at 2,250,853 followed by Kiambu (1,180,920) and Nakuru (949,618).

Another eight counties have over half a million voters joining the league of vote-rich counties.

They are Kakamega (743,739), Meru (702,480), Machakos (620,254), Mombasa (580,223), Bungoma (559,850), Kisii (546,580), Kisumu (539,210) and Kilifi (508,068).

Other counties with a high number of registered voters are Homa Bay (476,875), Kajiado (411,193), Kitui (474,512), Siaya (457,953), Nyeri (456,949), Uasin Gishu (450,055) and Makueni (423,310).

Migori (388,633), Kericho (375,668), Busia (351,048), Kirinyaga (349,836), Nandi (346,007) Narok (341,730), Trans Nzoia (339,622), Nyandarua (335,634), Bomet (322,012) and Embu (309,468) will also be key determinants in the race to State House given the cumulative number of voters compared to the total number of voters registered.