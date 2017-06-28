Uhuru unveils Sh15 billion EABL Kisumu investment that will create 110,000 jobs

President Uhuru Kenyatta today underscored his administration’s achievements in the industrial sector as he announced a multi-billion shilling investment by East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL) in Kisumu.

The beer maker unveiled its mega project in the lakeside city to the tune of Sh15 billion that will create employment for over 110,000 Kenyans.

Coming hot on the heels of his re-election manifesto launch on Monday, President Kenyatta, during the announcement at State House, Nairobi, used the occasion to highlight the Jubilee party’s strides in industrialization since it entered office in 2013.

“Since 2013, 1,500 companies have invested in Kenya with more than 20 of those making the country as their African headquarters,” he said.

This comes as British nonprofit organization, Oxfam finalises the moving of its international headquarters from Oxford, England where it was founded, to Nairobi this year.

The investment will lead to increased utilization of sorghum, a raw material in the beer making process, from 20,000 metric tonnes currently to 40,000 tonnes once the plant is operational. The increased demand for sorghum will lead to an increase in the number of small-scale contracted farmers, Uhuru noted.

The head of state also thanked EABL for the overhaul and refurbishment of the Kenya National Theatre in 2013 to the tune of Sh100 million.

He further outlined various projects undertaken by local and international firms which have invested in the country such as Wrigley’s, Bidco and Keroche which have all invested Sh1.5 billion each in new plants in Machakos, Thika and Naivasha respectively.

“We thank our friends, local and international, for showing trust in Kenya. I have no doubt in my mind that we are on the right track,” he added.

He also noted that the country hosts the largest car manufacturing plant in Africa in Sultan Hamud in addition to the creation of a special economic zone in Eldoret.