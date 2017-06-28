Sports highlights June 28 2017

Dani Alves confirms Juventus exit

Dani Alves has confirmed his departure from Juventus and penned a heartfelt goodbye to the club's supporters. Manchester City are believed to be interested in re-uniting Alves with his former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola at Etihad. Alves helped Juventus win the Italian league and cup double last season and played as they lost 4-1 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

He said, “I would like to thank all the Juventus fans for the year I’ve had, to my team-mates who welcomed me like the professionals they are, for a club that wins and reaches finals. I think that my respect for this club and its supporters was my dedication, my passion, and all my effort to make the club greater every single day.”

Wilfried Bony want to prove his worth at Manchester City

Wilfried Bony aims to prove his value to Manchester City after Stoke spell but admits the club has to decide if he is wanted. The striker scored 26 goals in 54 Premier League games for Swansea before joining City for £28m in January 2015, but struggled to secure a regular starting spot at Etihad Stadium. Bony spent last season on loan at Stoke, where the forward managed just two goals in 10 games for Swansea – averaging a goal every 345 minutes. He insists he is capable of returning to the good form that convinced City to buy him. “I love the club, the fans and I want to show that Wilfried Bony is still the same player. I’ve been through a difficult time.” Said Bony.