Opposition leaders have no room in Mt Kenya, says Tharaka Nithi gubernatorial aspirant

Tharaka Nithi Jubilee gubernatorial candidate Muthomi Njuki has said opposition leaders have no room in the Mount Kenya region.

Njuki accused the opposition leaders of failing to deliver when they served in senior positions in the previous governments.

He was speaking just as President Uhuru Kenyatta rallied Jubilee supporters in Tharaka Nithi, traditionally known for recording the highest voter turnout in the country. Kenyatta called on supporters to be ready to make history again.

The President yesterday wrapped up his tour of the populous county by making a rallying call to voters to back him to deliver a resounding defeat to his rivals in the upcoming polls.

At a rally in Chuka Town, the President said he feels grateful for the support voters in the County gave him in 2013 and sought their favour again.

“You the people of Tharaka Nithi have always taken the cup for recording the biggest turnout during elections. I want you to do the same this time and ensure this man of kitendawili does not come near us,” said Kenyatta

Before addressing the multitudes who gathered in Chuka, President Kenyatta and his deputy went on an intensive meet-the-people tour of the vast County.

The President and his deputy urged voters in the area to reject politicians who want to drag the country down through divisive politics.

“Kenya’s economic growth can’t be improved through politics of hatred, falsehoods and propaganda but by engaging in real development like we have done in the last four year and intend to do in the next five years once Kenyans give us the mandate,” the Head of State said.

President Kenyatta told residents in the region not to be swayed to vote for individuals who have no agenda for them as far as development was concerned.

He asked Kenyans to review the performance of leaders before electing them; saying leadership was not about propaganda, rhetoric or falsehoods but about efficient and effective services to the electorate.

“You have nothing to gain from supporting those in Opposition apart from stories and propaganda,” said President Kenyatta.

Among the areas the leaders addressed rallies included Mukothima, Kibunga, Marimanti, Ciakariga, Kathwana, Magutuni, Chogoria, Kiriani, Marima and Chuka towns.

Lands Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi, Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi, Senate Majority Leader Kindiki Kithure, MPs Mburi Muiru (Tharaka), and Beatrice Ngatha (Women Rep) accompanied them.

Deputy President William Ruto told the people of Tharaka to support Jubilee because it has the interest of all Kenyans at heart.

“You should not gamble with your votes come August 8. You should not waste your votes by supporting the Opposition which is destined to lose as it is now clear that Jubilee is the winning team,” he said.

The Deputy President added that it is only Jubilee that was committed to the transformative agenda unlike the Opposition whose aim was to get power to share seats amongst themselves.

Mr Kindiki assured that residents in the area were firmly in support of President Kenyatta and his team.

“Voters in this County are firmly behind the leadership of President Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto. Our people do not want to engage in politics of guesswork,” said Mr Kindiki.

