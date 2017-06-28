News highlights-June 28 2017 NASA promises unity, growth and modern infrastructure

NASA promises unity, growth and modern infrastructure

Opposition NASA flag-bearer Raila Odinga has pledged to foster national unity, tackle historical injustices, empower women and fight corruption if the alliance wins the August 8th General Election.

Speaking during the unveiling of the NASA manifesto at Ngong Racecourse Nairobi, Raila pledged faster payment to those who do business with government, improve roads and create jobs for the youth.

His running mate Kalonzo Musyoka promised the NASA government would focus on poverty eradication in collaboration with private sector as outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals which morphed from the Millenium Development Goals.

Musalia Mudavadi, who is poised to become the Chief Minister should NASA win in August pledged that they would grow the economy by seven per cent annually, curb high national debt, offer more financial resources to schools, better school infrastructure and more funding for higher education for student study loans through HELB.

Bomas of Kenya, the National Tallying Centre for the August polls is set to be closed to the public for two months. A statement from the management indicated that the closure will commence on Saturday and will continue until August 31.

“We wish to inform our esteemed clients that we will remain closed to the members of the public from Saturday 1st July 2017 to Thursday 1st August 2017,” it stated. “We shall resume our normal operations on Friday 1st September 2017.”

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, only duly accredited agents will have access to the centre in a bid to enhance transparency.

The electoral body has further stated that it will have Internet connectivity complete with a media centre.

An Eldama Ravine court has released a 43-year-old man who had been jailed for two months after failing to pay fine a of Ksh 10,000 fine after pleading guilty to stealing a Sh40 cabbage.

Mr Robert Kihara, a casual labourer at the Mercy Mission Hospital, pleaded guilty before Resident Magistrate Rhoda Yator telling the court that he stole the cabbage after weeding the facility’s farm on Wednesday last week because he had nothing to eat that night.

After his arrest, well-wishers pooled funds eventually securing his release from prison on Tuesday after paying the Sh10,0000 fine.

However, Mr Kihara’s brother, a priest at the Eldama Ravine Catholic Church Father Francis Mugo said that he wanted to discipline his sibling who he accused of being a perennial offender.