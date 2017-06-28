News headlines June 28 2017

Opposition leaders have no room in Mt Kenya, says Tharaka Nithi gubernatorial aspirant

Tharaka Nithi Jubilee gubernatorial candidate Muthomi Njuki has said opposition leaders have no room in the Mount Kenya region.

Njuki accused the opposition leaders of failing to deliver when they served in senior positions in the previous governments.

He was speaking just as President Uhuru Kenyatta rallied Jubilee supporters in Tharaka Nithi, traditionally known for recording the highest voter turnout in the country. Kenyatta called on supporters to be ready to make history again.

The President yesterday wrapped up his tour of the populous county by making a rallying call to voters to back him to deliver a resounding defeat to his rivals in the upcoming polls.

At a rally in Chuka Town, the President said he feels grateful for the support voters in the County gave him in 2013 and sought their favour again.

“You the people of Tharaka Nithi have always taken the cup for recording the biggest turnout during elections. I want you to do the same this time and ensure this man of kitendawili does not come near us,” said Kenyatta

Before addressing the multitudes who gathered in Chuka, President Kenyatta and his deputy went on an intensive meet-the-people tour of the vast County.

The President and his deputy urged voters in the area to reject politicians who want to drag the country down through divisive politics.

President Kenyatta told residents in the region not to be swayed to vote for individuals who have no agenda for them as far as development was concerned.

“You have nothing to gain from supporting those in Opposition apart from stories and propaganda,” said President Kenyatta.

Uhuru unveils Sh15 billion EABL Kisumu investment

President Uhuru Kenyatta today underscored his administration’s achievements in the industrial sector as he announced a multi-billion shilling investment by East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL) in Kisumu.

The beer maker unveiled its mega project in the lakeside city to the tune of Sh15 billion that will create employment for over 110,000 Kenyans.

Coming hot on the heels of his re-election manifesto launch on Monday, President Kenyatta, during the announcement at State House, Nairobi, used the occasion to highlight the Jubilee party’s strides in industrialization since it entered office in 2013.

“Since 2013, 1,500 companies have invested in Kenya with more than 20 of those making the country as their African headquarters,” he said.

This comes as British nonprofit organization, Oxfam finalises the moving of its international headquarters from Oxford, England where it was founded, to Nairobi this year.

The investment will lead to increased utilization of sorghum, a raw material in the beer making process, from 20,000 metric tonnes currently to 40,000 tonnes once the plant is operational. The increased demand for sorghum will lead to an increase in the number of small-scale contracted farmers, Uhuru noted.

The head of state also thanked EABL for the overhaul and refurbishment of the Kenya National Theatre in 2013 to the tune of Sh100 million.

Youth to account for 51 per cent of voters in August election

Youth aged between 18 and 35 years will account for 51 per cent of the total number of voters in the country, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has confirmed.

While giving the statistics on Tuesday, IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati affirmed that it is Kenya’s youth that form the majority of the country’s electorate.

It has been implied that appealing to the nation’s young population will give aspirants an advantage over opponents who fail to target the demographic.

According to the commission, there are 40,883 polling stations identified to serve “not more than 700 voters each” on the polling day.

Nairobi County has the highest number of voters standing at 2,250,853 followed by Kiambu (1,180,920) and Nakuru (949,618).

Another eight counties have over half a million voters joining the league of vote-rich counties.

They are Kakamega (743,739), Meru (702,480), Machakos (620,254), Mombasa (580,223), Bungoma (559,850), Kisii (546,580), Kisumu (539,210) and Kilifi (508,068).

Other counties with a high number of registered voters are Homa Bay (476,875), Kajiado (411,193), Kitui (474,512), Siaya (457,953), Nyeri (456,949), Uasin Gishu (450,055) and Makueni (423,310).

Migori (388,633), Kericho (375,668), Busia (351,048), Kirinyaga (349,836), Nandi (346,007) Narok (341,730), Trans Nzoia (339,622), Nyandarua (335,634), Bomet (322,012) and Embu (309,468) will also be key determinants in the race to State House given the cumulative number of voters compared to the total number of voters registered.