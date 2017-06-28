KRA moves to crack down on fraudsters as Nairobi hosts first financial crime investigations academy in Africa

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has commenced the first pilot programme that will train tax and financial fraud investigators and ensure high intelligence in their operations.

The move will bring together participants from different institutions that deal with tax and financial crime within East Africa. They include financial intelligence, investigating, prosecuting and asset recovery agencies. The course will be facilitated by local and international experts.

The training kicked off at Kenya School of Monetary Studies in Nairobi on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. It is expected to take two weeks ending on July 7, 2017. Nairobi becomes the first to host the Tax Academy in Africa.

The Tax and Financial Crime Investigations Academy is aligned to KRA in its strategy towards the enhancement of capacity to address tax crime investigation.

Effective March 2017, KRA established a fully-fledged and broad based intelligence management function whose mandate includes the creation of robust frameworks to collect, process and monitor the use of intelligence information. For this reason, investment in conventional intelligence collection resources including people and technology is key.

Further training in intelligence through the Academy will help KRA penetrate tax evasion cartels to ensure the Authority remains ahead of the curve in interdicting the menace.

KRA is currently recruiting intelligence process collection personnel and investing in technology tools that provide the capacity to undertake conventional surveillance operations.

KRA, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance jointly commissioned the Africa Academy for Tax and Financial Crime Investigations at the G20 Africa Partnership Conference in Berlin, Germany, on June 13, 2017.

The academy is modelled on the OECD International Academy for Tax Crime Investigations, which has been hosted by Italy in Ostia since 2013. The academy has trained over 250 investigators from 60 countries. The vision of the programme is in line with the G20 Africa Focus and the G7 Bari Declaration, which is to provide demand-driven training addressing the specific needs of African countries and building on Africa-wide experiences and best practices in tackling illicit financial flows.