Kenyan team prepares for 2017 AIBA World Boxing Championships

Kenyan boxers have little time to rest while preparing for their next World Boxing Championships assignment in Hamburg, Germany.

The boxers vowed to up their training plan a few hours after their arrival from the African Confederation Boxing Championships in Congo, Brazzaville, where they won one gold medal.

The players received a hero’s welcome for their good show that saw them qualify for the AIBA World Boxing Championships in Hamburg, Germany, from August 25 to September 3 despite their financial predicaments that led them to travel in two batches.

Kenya’s lightweight Nick Okoth won a gold medal in the Africa bouts to confirm his place in the 2017 AIBA World Championships to be held in Germany. Okoth is among three male boxers, who have qualified for the global show. The others are bronze medallists John Kyalo (middleweight) and Shaffi Bakari (light flyweight).

The Kenya Boxing President John Kameta thanked the government for facilitating the team's travel

“I strongly believe the players and coaches have done their best. For the first time in 10 years, Okoth, who was the last boxer to get a gold medal in African Championships, has done Kenya proud by winning again in Congo. With five medals, one gold and four bronze, I think this is a success story. It is a new beginning and clear indication that the coaches have put in a lot of effort,” said Kameta.