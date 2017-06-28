Business highlights June 28 2017

CMA gazettes Stewardship Code

The Capital Markets Authority, Kenya’s market regulator, has announced the gazettement of the Stewardship Code for Institutional Investors (Stewardship Code)

Kenya is now the second country in Africa, after South Africa, to introduce the framework.

The Stewardship Code is aimed at empowering institutional investors to take up take up the role of stewardship as the representatives of their clients or investors to encourage continuous improvement in corporate governance practices in listed companies and other approved products.

The code is part of CMA’s ongoing corporate governance reforms in the capital markets and applies to all institutional investors investing in bourse-listed securities.

EABL to open Ksh15 billion brewery in Kisumu

East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL) has announced its plans to establish a Ksh15 billion state-of-the-art brewery in Kisumu.

While making the announcement at Sate House Nairobi on Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta hailed the investment which is expected to create over 100, 000 employment opportunities and lead to increased demand for soghurm.

“This investment valued at Sh15billion will result in a modern, state-of-the-art brewery will see at least 110,000 Kenyans derive a source of livelihood,” he said.

The President further stated that over 30,000 farmers from Kisumu, Migori, Homabay, Tharaka Nithi, Siaya, Machakos and Makueni have already been contracted to grow soghurm.

He also urged Kenyan to embrace agribusiness in order to raise rural incomes, boost food security and increase exports.

Russia, Ukraine corporates hit in new ‘WannaCry’ attack

Russia’s biggest oil company and Ukranian banks were among tens of firms affected by the new wave of cyber-attack, when a computer virus similar to the ‘WannaCry’ ransomware started spreading again on Tuesday.

According to software maker Kaspersky Lab, Russia and Ukraine were most affected in the new attack in which an unknown number of computers were infected across countries including Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United States.

Experts have raised concerns over failure of corporates to secure their networks from increasingly aggressive hackers who have proved their capability to shut down critical infrastructure and cripple government as well as corporate networks.

Last month, more than 300,000 computers across the globe were infected in a similar attack.