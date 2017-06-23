Sports headlines June 23 2017

Aston Villa to wait for decision from John Terry

Aston Villa expect no progress in their bid to sign John Terry until next week .Villa have offered Terry a well-paid deal, as his deal with Chelsea expires on 30 June. Terry has received many offers, including one from local Villa’s rivals Birmingham. He has been training hard while on holiday and has also been seen on a number of occasions playing golf with Villa manager Steve Bruce, in Portugal during the summer break. Bruce feels the club lacks players with the necessary experience, who can deal with the pressures of playing for such a big club and believes Terry would be the ideal leader to fire up the team. He also plans to make him captain.

Stoke not interested in selling Xherdan Shaqiri

Stoke City chairman Peter Coates has confirmed midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri will not be sold in the transfer window, as he is settled in the club. Shaqiri scored only four goals in 22 appearances for the club while struggling with a recurring calf problem throughout last season. He has linked the 25-year-old with a move to Italy’s AS Roma. “There are no plans to sell him either. He seems very settled with us and towards the end of the season he came back (from injury) and did well. We are settled with him, too, and are hoping to see a good season from him next season. Shaqiri previously won three German titles with Bayern Munich before a seven-month time at Inter Milan and joined Stoke in August 2015.

Chicago Bulls trade Jimmy Butler to Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves swung a deal with the Chicago Bulls for the former first-round NBA draft pick Jimmy Butler yesterday reuniting him with his former coach Tom Thibodeau. NBA commissioner Adam Silver confirmed the trade during the 2017 entry draft later in the evening. Butler was traded for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, the rights to Finland’s Lauri Markkanen and the rights to Justin Patton .In 2011, Butler was the 30th overall pick by the Bulls. He averaged a career-high 23.9 points last season as the Bulls were 41-41 and qualified for the playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. Thibodeau coached Butler from 2011 to 2015. He joined the Timberwolves last season with the titles of coach and head of basketball operations.