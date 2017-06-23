Sports headlines-June 23 2017 PSG make world-record bid for Mbappe

PSG make world-record bid for Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain have stepped up their pursuit of Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe and have made an offer of over €135 million, Goal understands.

The 18-year-old striker caught the eye last season when he scored 26 times for the Ligue 1 champions in 44 outings, leading to interest from many of the world’s biggest clubs, including Arsenal and Real Madrid.

Initially, PSG were not interested in a mammoth offer for the France international, but since Antero Henrique became their sporting director earlier this month, their priorities have changed. He has even met twice with Mbappe’s father.

The Paris native, who remains very attached to his hometown, sees the Parc des Princes side as the ideal springboard to achieve his dream of playing for Real Madrid, despite all this could choose to remain at the club that gave him his break.

Liverpool complete signing of Mohamed Salah from Roma

Liverpool have completed the 39m euro (£34m) signing of Roma’s former Chelsea winger Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian, 25, has signed a five-year deal and has been a prime target for manager Jurgen Klopp.

At current exchange rates, the fee is short of the club record £35m paid for Andy Carroll in 2011 but matches the sum they spent in 2016 to make Sadio Mane the most expensive African player.

Salah almost joined Liverpool from Basle in 2014 before moving to Chelsea.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said Salah has “the perfect mix of experience and potential”, adding: “This is a really exciting signing for us.

Sanchez makes history as Chile draw Germany

Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez became Chile’s all-time top-scorer with his 38th international goal in Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Germany at the Confederations Cup. The Gunners’ star, the man of the match, wrote himself into the record books by capitalising on an early mistake in the German defence.

“I’m very happy to be Chile’s top-scorer now, our dream is to win this tournament and we feel we have a chance,” said Sanchez, who refused to be drawn about his Arsenal future. “We played well in the first half, but Germany adapted very well to how we were playing.

Lars Stindl netted his second goal of the tournament to equalise for the world champions just before the break.