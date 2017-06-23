Newspaper summaries-June 23 2017

Daily Nation

CJ words of hope as Nasa files new case: The Judiciary and the National Super Alliance were at loggerheads on Thursday after Chief Justice David Maraga said courts are doing everything possible to ensure that this year’s General Election is held on time. This was moments after Nasa had filed a case to stop the printing of ballots by a Dubai-based company. Nasa had just made real its threat to try and block the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission from proceeding with the printing of ballots for the August 8 election by the Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing company.

Raila: Jubilee has made Kenyans poor: The National Super Alliance on Thursday took their campaign to Trans Nzoia, where they dismissed the recent tour of the region by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto. Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka led the alliance’s co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula in hitting out at the Jubilee administration for what they said is having failed to address the problems of Kenyans and impoverishing the country’s nationals. Mr Odinga said the government was insensitive to the plight of Kenyan farmers by importing maize at Sh4,600 after refusing to pay local farmers Sh3,000.

Cholera scare shakes Nairobi’s Weston Hotel: Is it cholera, or is it not? This was the question the Ministry of Health was wrestling with last evening in the wake of a disease outbreak at a Nairobi hotel. Doctors gathered at Weston Hotel along Langata Road for a science conference had in the morning been forced to cut short their deliberations to address a more biting and immediate challenge: a suspected cholera outbreak among the delegates. The more than 500 delegates have been discussing Kenya’s vulnerability to respiratory diseases at the hotel associated with Deputy President William Ruto since Tuesday this week. On Thursday, 47 of them were admitted to various hospitals in the city after they developed cholera-related complications.

The Standard

Showdown as Raila goes to court: The National Super Alliance (NASA) made true its threats Thursday when it filed a suit to block a ballot papers printing tender awarded to a Dubai firm. The case, filed against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), seeks to cancel the tender on account of alleged fraud and lack of consultation with the main political parties. Presidential candidate Raila Odinga accused IEBC of ignoring voices of suspicion and fear over the involvement of the firm, Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing LLC, in the electoral process and alleged links to the Kenyatta family.

Senate wants Sh48b pipeline deal probed: A parliamentary committee has called for investigations into how the cost of constructing a new oil pipeline from Mombasa to Nairobi rose by Sh10 billion. Senate Energy Committee, chaired by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, has given Auditor General Edward Ouko 90 days to conclude the investigations and hand over a report. The tender Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) awarded to Lebanese firm, Zakhem International Constructions Ltd, was initially worth Sh48 billion. Calls for investigations into the matter came amid questions as to whether KPC followed procurement procedures when awarding the contract and why the completion date was moved twice.

Rogue officer shoots dead two colleagues: An Administration Police (AP) officer has shot dead two of his colleagues and injured another. The incident occured at Kaisela Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) camp in Baringo South. County AP commandant Robinson Ndiwa said Gabriel Kung’u Njoroge and Francis Ekono died on the spot while Daniel Kyalo was nursing injuries at Nairobi Women’s Hospital, Nakuru branch. Mr Kyalo had been rushed to Marigat Hospital before he was later referred to the Nakuru hospital for further examination and treatment. The rogue officer, Constable Jackson Mwangi, is alleged to have visited the officers who were relaxing inside a tented camp at around 9pm after returning from an operation.

The Star

Uhuru accuses Raila of trying to sabotage election: President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto yesterday launched a blistering attack on Raila Odinga, accusing NASA’s presidential candidate of scheming to sabotage the August polls. Speaking in towns along the way to Nyeri, they said the former Prime Minister and NASA were “erecting roadblocks” to the August 8 General Election because they face defeat and know it. They said the opposition’s game plan is to delay polls and then push for a nusu mkate, or coalition, transitional government in which it would share power. “Today he (Raila) went to court as part of his plot to block Kenyans from voting.,” Kenyatta told Karatina town residents.

Presidential candidate Dida rejects 2 police guards, wants 20: Police have declined the request by presidential candidate Abduba Dida (pictured) for 20 security guards and instead offered him two. He also rejected the government’s offer and chased away the two GSU officers sent to guard him as he campaigns for President. Dida, a retired secondary school teacher, is making a second attempt for State House. He vied for the same position in 2013, and only garnered 52,840 votes. Dida has vowed to petition Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to increase the security officers attached to him. He also wants the government to provide the police officers attached to him with vehicles, which they will use during the campaigns.

I forgive you for saying I have no brains, Sonko tells Kenneth: Mike Sonko has attacked former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth for his ‘wearing suits without brains’ remark but noted he has forgiven him. Kenneth, who is also vying for Nairobi governor, said the Senator has acquired a new image – donning suits every day – but has no brains to show for it. “Huyo jamaa anajua hawezi…ndiyo maana amaeanza kuvaa masuti lakini akili ni ile ile…huwezificha na suti (This man knows he cannot do the job…that is why he has started wearing suits…but his mind is the same old one…you cannot hide it in a suit,” said the independent candidate.

Business Daily

Accounts of suspects in Sh4bn KRA theft frozen: The Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) has obtained court orders freezing the accounts of individuals who were early this year charged with stealing Sh3.9 billion from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). The court issued the orders in response to the ARA’s petition indicating that David Ndung’u Wambugu and his Tokyo Motors International’s accounts at a local bank may be part of a plot by the suspects to launder the money. Mr Wambugu has been charged alongside 11 other individuals with stealing Sh3.9 billion from the taxman and altering KRA records to cover up the scam. The ARA flagged Mr Wambugu’s accounts in March after one of them received Sh2 million from the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC).

US firm suspends cartoons shows after Kenya complaints: Nickelodeon, the American production house that supplies pay-TV company MultiChoice with children’s content, has suspended three of its cartoons said to glorify homosexuality from the Kenyan market. Viacom, the US-based company that owns Nickelodeon, has stopped supplying The Loud House, The Legend of Korra and Hey Arnold to MultiChoice – the owners of DStv and GOtv– following an order by the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB). “We acknowledge the concerns raised by customers. While we explore a variety of options, we will suspend the shows in question in Africa,” Viacom said in a statement, adding that the decision was in line with its respect for local laws, cultures and sensitivities.

Global drug firms sign deal to cut cost of cancer medicines in Kenya: Two global drug manufacturers, Pfizer and Cipla, have signed a deal that will see Kenyans buy a range of up to 16 cancer drugs at half the market price. The partnership is backed by the American Cancer Society (ACS) and Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI). The deal will see an increase in access to life-saving cancer treatment including chemotherapies in five other African countries; Ethiopia, Nigeria Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania. An estimated 44 per cent of all cancer cases reported in sub-Saharan Africa every year occur in these six countries.