News highlights-June 23 2017 Court of Appeal delivers ruling in presidential tally case

News highlights-June 23 2017 Court of Appeal delivers ruling in presidential tally case
June 23, 2017 64 Views

Court of Appeal delivers ruling in presidential tally case

The Court of Appeal today delivers a ruling whether the declaration of presidential results should be done at the constituency or national level. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission filed the appeal challenging the High Court finding that the presidential election results announced by the constituency Returning Officer should be taken as final.

It is the IEBC’s position however that the role constitutionally rests with the Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

READ ALSO: IEBC summons seven candidates over poll misconduct

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati flanked by commissioners during a past press briefing

The Coalition for Reforms and Democracy, which is a respondent in the suit together with Maina Kiai, Khelef Khalifa and Tirop Kitur disagree and hold that the Commission Chairperson should not possess the power to alter the results.

Governor Joho claims KRA plot to block him from filing tax returns

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has claimed that he is unable to file his tax returns as Kenya Revenue Authority KRA has blocked his PIN number. Members from the governor’s camp are alleging mischief in the KRA password block circumstance.

“This is a continuation of Jubilee government’s attempts to muzzle the Governor over his political stand and for being bold and vocal on issues affecting his people’. An aide wrote in a statement.

READ ALSO: Joho barred from attending Uhuru SGR launch

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho

The governor appears to take a defiant stance against what he sees as government intimidation, warning of a day of reckoning for those behind the strong-arm tactics.

Mailu says guests at Weston had food poisoning, not cholera

Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu has refuted claims of a cholera outbreak at the Weston Hotel in Nairobi, instead saying tests indicated that the guests suffered from food poisoning.

Speaking to Capital FM News, Mailu said 35 tests had so far been carried out and almost all turning out negative for the deadly bacterial pathogen.

READ ALSO: Nairobi cholera outbreak may have originated in Western Kenya

DP William Ruto with Coast regional coordinator Nelson Marwa. The hotel is associated with the DP

“The signs and symptoms do not meet the classical case definition of cholera,” he said.

Mailu said the ministry’s Department of Disease Surveillance and the National Public Health Laboratories will conduct more tests to confirm the cholera assumption. Fifteen doctors have been admitted to various hospitals while displaying cholera-like symptoms.

Previous Business highlights June 23 2017
Next African property group Mara Delta launches ambitious rhino conservation drive in Kenya
Tags Cholera outbreakHealth Cabinet secretary Cleopa MailuIEBCKRAMombasa Governor Hassan JohoSupreme CourtWeston Hotel
Category LatestNews

You might also like

Business 0 Comments

Business Diary

Micro and Small Enterprises Post-Training Impact Report launch at the Strathmore Business School Strathmore Business School (SBS) will on Thursday, July 28 AT 8:00 AM launch its Micro and Small

Entertainment 0 Comments

Why Violence in Campus Relationships is on the Rise

 A few months ago on a social media forum held by Nairobi News university students linked up to discuss the rise of violence in their relationships. One of the primary

Newspapers review June 12 2017
Latest 0 Comments

Newspapers review June 12 2017

Daily Nation MPs create new position for independents: Independent candidates have something to look forward to in the next Parliament after the National Assembly decided to create a new watchdog

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply