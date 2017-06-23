News highlights-June 23 2017 Court of Appeal delivers ruling in presidential tally case

Court of Appeal delivers ruling in presidential tally case

The Court of Appeal today delivers a ruling whether the declaration of presidential results should be done at the constituency or national level. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission filed the appeal challenging the High Court finding that the presidential election results announced by the constituency Returning Officer should be taken as final.

It is the IEBC’s position however that the role constitutionally rests with the Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The Coalition for Reforms and Democracy, which is a respondent in the suit together with Maina Kiai, Khelef Khalifa and Tirop Kitur disagree and hold that the Commission Chairperson should not possess the power to alter the results.

Governor Joho claims KRA plot to block him from filing tax returns

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has claimed that he is unable to file his tax returns as Kenya Revenue Authority KRA has blocked his PIN number. Members from the governor’s camp are alleging mischief in the KRA password block circumstance.

“This is a continuation of Jubilee government’s attempts to muzzle the Governor over his political stand and for being bold and vocal on issues affecting his people’. An aide wrote in a statement.

The governor appears to take a defiant stance against what he sees as government intimidation, warning of a day of reckoning for those behind the strong-arm tactics.

Mailu says guests at Weston had food poisoning, not cholera

Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu has refuted claims of a cholera outbreak at the Weston Hotel in Nairobi, instead saying tests indicated that the guests suffered from food poisoning.

Speaking to Capital FM News, Mailu said 35 tests had so far been carried out and almost all turning out negative for the deadly bacterial pathogen.

“The signs and symptoms do not meet the classical case definition of cholera,” he said.

Mailu said the ministry’s Department of Disease Surveillance and the National Public Health Laboratories will conduct more tests to confirm the cholera assumption. Fifteen doctors have been admitted to various hospitals while displaying cholera-like symptoms.