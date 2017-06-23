News headlines June 23 2017

Court of Appeal upholds that presidential results at polling stations will be final

Presidential results announced at constituency level are final, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

While upholding the High Court ruling that tallying of presidential results at constituency is final, the appellate court said “IEBC must be above suspicion to command respect from Kenyans.”

Appellate Judges Justice Patrick Kiage, Agnes Murgor and William Ouko, held that presidential poll results at the constituency level are final and it was inconceivable for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission sitting in Nairobi to view them as provisional.

The three judge bench dismissed the case filed by the Commission and ruled that presidential poll results announced in the 47 constituencies are final and should not be subjected to any alterations.

“It is hypocritical for the appellant [IEBC] to doubt the honesty of its own staff [and give this as] the reason to verify the results,” Justice William Ouko said.

“It is inconceivable to view these results as reversible or temporary,” the three judge bench said in their ruling.

The judges stated that constituency returning officers are most critical and that constituency level results can only be final given the elaborate safeguards.

“The polling station is the true locus of the expression of the peoples’ will and should not be exposed to risk of variation. The IEBC has the duty to make sure employees pass the integrity test,” Ouko explained.

Ouko, who read the judgment in a packed court room as lawyers representing IEBC and the opposition NASA said “Accuracy is fundamental in every election”

In March, Justices Aggrey Muchelule, Weldon Korir and Enoch Chacha Mwita ruled that presidential poll results be announced in the 47 constituencies are final and should not be subjected to any alterations.

The three judges had upheld arguments by United Nations Special rapporteur Maina Kiai, Mr Khelef Khalifa and Mr Tirop Kitur who had sought a declaration that the presidential election results as declared by the constituency returning officers should be considered as final.

IEBC rejects NASA’s ‘adopt a polling station’ strategy

The National Super Alliance (NASA) has been dealt a blow after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) overruled its call to have five agents per polling station.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said the opposition’s plan to deploy five agents to each polling station across the country could be a recipe for chaos.

According to Chebukati, each candidate participating in the August 8 election, including presidential candidates, will be only allowed, one agent.

“Five people will not be allowed in the polling stations,” the IEBC boss told journalists on Thursday evening.

“Only one agent for each candidate. That is the arrangement that is there on polling day,” he continued.

The electoral commission’s refusal of NASA’s plan is expected to open a new warpath with the opposition as they have insisted that they will zealously guard their presidential votes.

National Super Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga has insisted that the opposition will deploy agents to protect its votes under the “Adopt-a-Polling Station” strategy.

High Court declines to suspend Al Ghurair ballot tender, asks CJ to form three judge bench

The High Court has declined to suspend printing of ballot papers awarded to Dubai firm Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing Ltd.

Instead, the Court has asked Chief Justice David Maraga to form a three-judge bench to hear and determine the matter.

In his ruling, Justice George Odunga ruled that the National Super Alliance (NASA) failed to convince the Court that the temporary orders were necessary.

Odunga noted that the matter raises weighty issues touching on the Constitution and fair administration of justice, and is also of great public interest and should be urgently determined.

He ordered that the file be immediately taken to Chief Justice Maraga so he can constitute a three-judge bench to hear the dispute on Tuesday.

Lawyers representing the IEBC, Al Ghurair, the Attorney General and other interested parties had put up a spirited fight for the court not to suspend the contract at this stage.