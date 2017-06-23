IEBC rejects NASA’s ‘adopt a polling station’ strategy

The National Super Alliance (NASA) has been dealt a blow after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) overruled its call to have five agents per polling station.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said the opposition’s plan to deploy five agents to each polling station across the country could be a recipe for chaos.

According to Chebukati, each candidate participating in the August 8 election, including presidential candidates, will be only allowed, one agent.

“Five people will not be allowed in the polling stations,” the IEBC boss told journalists on Thursday evening.

“Only one agent for each candidate. That is the arrangement that is there on polling day,” he continued.

The electoral commission’s refusal of NASA’s plan is expected to open a new warpath with the opposition as they have insisted that they will zealously guard their presidential votes.

National Super Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga has insisted that the opposition will deploy agents to protect its votes under the “Adopt-a-Polling Station” strategy.

Raila, who led other NASA leaders in a campaign tour of Trans Nzoia County yesterday, also warned police to keep off the electoral process and reiterated that the Jubilee party was planning to use security officers to rig the elections.

NASA said it requires a minimum of Sh500 million to implement its strategy, which will involve deploying at least five agents to each polling station countrywide.

“We require Sh10,000 each for the 41,000 polling stations we have countrywide. We will use the money to pay our five officials who will be stationed at each polling station. There will be two inside the centre and three outside,” Raila said.