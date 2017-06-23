High Court declines to suspend Al Ghurair ballot tender, asks CJ to form three judge bench

The High Court has declined to suspend printing of ballot papers awarded to Dubai firm Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing Ltd.

Instead, the Court has asked Chief Justice David Maraga to form a three-judge bench to hear and determine the matter.

In his ruling, Justice George Odunga ruled that the National Super Alliance (NASA) failed to convince the Court that the temporary orders were necessary.

Odunga noted that the matter raises weighty issues touching on the Constitution and fair administration of justice, and is also of great public interest and should be urgently determined.

He ordered that the file be immediately taken to Chief Justice Maraga so he can constitute a three-judge bench to hear the dispute on Tuesday.

Lawyers representing the IEBC, Al Ghurair, the Attorney General and other interested parties had put up a spirited fight for the court not to suspend the contract at this stage.

IEBC and Al Ghurair informed the Court that they required time to respond to issues raised by the Opposition before any orders are issued.

The attorneys said they had just received the suit papers following a ruling by Odunga on Thursday.

“The court should not make an order that may frustrate or prevent the holding of elections as scheduled,” said a lawyer representing the electoral commission.

NASA pushed for the temporary orders saying the court should allow it to argue its application first.

The judge directed that presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot, the Attorney-General and the Jubilee Party be enjoined in the suit.

In its application on Thursday, NASA said there was enough time to award the contract to a different firm that would guarantee integrity in the printing process.

According to IEBC, the printing of the 120 million ballot papers, election result forms and poll registers for the August 8 polls kicks off today in Dubai.

The Dubai-based firm will start off the process of printing the critical election materials with election declaration forms, ballot papers for MCA, MP and governor. The printing of the presidential ballot papers, as well as poll registers that will be used on Election Day will be delayed until July 18, apparently to give time for consensus building among stakeholders.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Wednesday they will block the Sh2.5 billion tender awarded to the firm.

“Presidential ballot papers have already been printed despite protest by the Opposition,” he said.