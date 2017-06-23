Court of Appeal upholds that presidential results at polling stations will be final

Presidential results announced at constituency level are final, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

While upholding the High Court ruling that tallying of presidential results at constituency is final, the appellate court said “IEBC must be above suspicion to command respect from Kenyans.”

Appellate Judges Justice Patrick Kiage, Agnes Murgor and William Ouko, held that presidential poll results at the constituency level are final and it was inconceivable for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission sitting in Nairobi to view them as provisional.

The three judge bench dismissed the case filed by the Commission and ruled that presidential poll results announced in the 47 constituencies are final and should not be subjected to any alterations.

“It is hypocritical for the appellant [IEBC] to doubt the honesty of its own staff [and give this as] the reason to verify the results,” Justice William Ouko said.

“It is inconceivable to view these results as reversible or temporary,” the three judge bench said in their ruling.

The judges stated that constituency returning officers are most critical and that constituency level results can only be final given the elaborate safeguards.

“The polling station is the true locus of the expression of the peoples’ will and should not be exposed to risk of variation. The IEBC has the duty to make sure employees pass the integrity test,” Ouko explained.

Ouko, who read the judgment in a packed court room as lawyers representing IEBC and the opposition NASA said “Accuracy is fundamental in every election”

In March, Justices Aggrey Muchelule, Weldon Korir and Enoch Chacha Mwita ruled that presidential poll results be announced in the 47 constituencies are final and should not be subjected to any alterations.

The three judges had upheld arguments by United Nations Special rapporteur Maina Kiai, Mr Khelef Khalifa and Mr Tirop Kitur who had sought a declaration that the presidential election results as declared by the constituency returning officers should be considered as final.

But earlier today, the three judge bench ruled that it was the mandate for the IEBC to deliver a free and fair election.

IEBC through their lawyers, Wambu Kilonzo and Paul Nyamudi told the appellate judges that there is need for presidential results to be verified at the national tallying Centre.

“You need a process to prove accountability. That is the essence of verification, without a centralised point of verification, without a specific Centre, there’s bound to be chaos,” Mr Wambu Kilonzo.

They insisted that verification of the Presidential results should be done by the commission as it is different from other elective posts and claimed that there is a standard measure used to validate the presidential poll results.

The lawyers appealed that the IEBC chair, Mr Wafula Chebukati is the Presidential presiding officer mandated to handle the declaration of the Presidential election results so as to have a single winner.

But earlier today, Justices Patrick Kiage, Agnes Murgor and William Ouko ruled that the presidential returing officer who is the IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati should not dispute the results as announced at the constituency level.

The landmark ruling coming as a major victory for opposition NASA, which had supported the High Court outcome but its outcome disputed by Jubilee Party, backing the appeal by IEBC.

The opposition had threatened to boycott the election if the appeal by the electoral agency did go their way.