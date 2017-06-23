Business highlights June 23 2017

Jumia to sell Sh45 Unga starting July

Online retailer Jumia, has partnered with Soko to avail the highly sought-after Unga starting 3rd July 2017, amid biting shortage.

A 2kg packet will be retailing at Ksh45 on Jumia, half the price of the government subsidized edition which retails at Ksh90, an offer that will last a week to celebrate the online retailer’s fifth anniversary in Kenya.

The treat will also be extended to Muslim faithful over the Ramadhan period with the scarce commodity being sold at Ksh80 for a 2kg packet.

Jumia shoppers will also be treated to over 15,000 deals of discounted products during that period which include mobile phones, foodstuff, beauty products and clothes.

StarTimes to invest Ksh7.77 billion in broadcast expansion:

Chinese-owned Pay-Tv firm, StarTimes, is planning to sink Ksh7.77 billion in its broadcast expansion across five counties over the next three years.

The expansion plan is aimed at expanding the firm’s terrestrial network across the country and reaching deeper into rural Kenya.

In a statement on Thursday, StarTimes noted that the latest counties to be connected to its digital network are Garissa, Trans-Nzoia, Kapenguria, Embu and Laikipia.

The firm said it intends to leverage on its 70% digital television coverage in Kenya to expand its reach.

Currently, StarTimes has a presence in 16 African countries with a pooled subscriber base of more than 10 million.

Global pharmaceuticals partner to reduce cost of cancer medicine in Kenya:

Global drug manufacturers, Pfizer and Cipla, have signed a pact to provide a range of 16 cancer drugs for Kenyan cancer patients at half the market price.

The deal, which is also supported by the American Cancer Society and Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), will see increased access to cancer treatment including chemotherapies.

Five other African countries, including Nigeria, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia will also benefit from the partnership.

Pfizer will provide 11 branded cancer medicines, among them Carboplatin, Cisplatin, Docetaxel, Doxorubicin and Epirubicin.

Cipla on the other hand will provide Anastrazole, Bleomycin, Capecitabine, Carboplatin, Cisplatin, Cytarabine, Oxaliplatin and Vinblastine.