Business highlights June 23 2017

Qatar ordered to shut down Al-Jazeera, cut ties with Iran

Arab countries in the Persian Gulf are now demanding the closure of Al-Jazeera and the severing of links between Qatar and Iran, as they seek to resolve the dicey diplomatic row in the region.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Bahrain have also demanded the withdrawal of Turkish military presence in Qatar and the severing of all links with the Muslim brotherhood.

The Arab powers issued the stringent demands in a 13-point list through Kuwait, which is acting as a mediator in the crisis.

Qatar fell out with its neighbours earlier this month after allegations that it was funding terrorism.

Qatar now has 10 days to comply with all of the demands, which include paying an unspecified sum in compensation.

Samsung, Longhorn partner to transform education in East Africa

Electronics giant, Samsung, has rolled out a programme aimed at boosting its education initiatives in East Africa, by enhancing its library project in the region.

Samsung has issued 280 tablets, along with 1,500 reading books in both English and Kiswahili. Beneficiaries include four schools in Kenya, which each received 30 tablets, two in Tanzania and two in Uganda which each received 40 tablets.

Longhorn publishers helped in developing the library content.

“The introduction of interactive technology in the classroom makes learning fun,” said Jung Hyun Park, Vice President and Managing Director at Samsung Electronics East Africa.

“As such, we believe that these partnerships will go a long way to helping enhance learning outcomes.”

Government distributes pesticides for pest-infested farms in Trans-Nzoia

Maize farmers in Trans-Nzoia County have a reason to smile after the government distributed over 20,000 litres of pesticides to curb the spread of the destructive fall army worms that have ravaged crop in the region, causing huge losses in their wake.

Speaking after handing over the pesticides to the county government, Stanley Kipkoech, an officer with the Department of Agriculture, said they are working hard to cushion farmers from losses.

This comes as a relief to the farmers as the destructive pest continues to wreak havoc across the country.

Army worms have so far been reported in Bungoma, Kakamega, Uasin Gishu, Trans-Nzoia, Busia, Nandi, Kericho, Baringo and Nakuru, among other counties.