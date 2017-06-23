African property group Mara Delta launches ambitious rhino conservation drive in Kenya

Mara Delta Property Holdings, Africa’s largest and only SEM and JSE-listed real estate income group, has embarked on an anti-poaching corporate social responsibility (CSR) campaign, which will continue into Africa over the next six months.

The realtor has described the move as arguably, the most important mission of their lifetime.

“A global collection of accomplices could not have united at a more crucial time in their lives for the plight of the near-extinct Northern White Rhino,” said Mara Delta Property Holdings CEO, Bronwyn Corbett.

This past weekend, in the foothills of Mount Kenya in the OI Pejeta Conservancy, home to the world’s last three Northern White Rhino subspecies, saw an important fund-and-awareness-raising cricket event take place, signifying the launch of Mara Delta’s rhino anti-poaching corporate social responsibility (CSR) campaign, which will continue into Africa over the next six months.

The Last Male Standing T20 Rhino Cup is an animal welfare event held annually in Ol Pejeta, Kenya. The event helps to create funds and awareness of the plight of the Northern White Rhino and the greater risk of poaching and ivory/rhino horn trade out of East Africa.

“This is no ordinary cricket event. Here, in this iconic Kenyan Conservancy, a team of eight battle-dressed Maasai Warriors batted it out against the Ambassadors, a mixed team of eight corporates, including Mara Delta’s Director, Greg Pearson, all exhibiting the determination that is the backbone of Africa, and proving that despite all their differences, in culture, in achievements, in aspirations, they all share the will to build a stronger, more resilient world, where setbacks are stepping stones and victories are game changers,” said Corbett in a statement issued yesterday.

Last Male Standing is a collaborative effort between Ol Pejeta Conservancy, the British Army (BATUK), Fauna & Flora International, Australian High Commission (Kenya), the East Africa Cricket Foundation, Last Man Stands, the Primary Club of Australia, the Obuya Cricket Academy, and the Maasai Cricket Warriors.

Mara Delta Property Holdings, with real estate assets in Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Zambia and Mozambique, has selected this all-important, under-resourced Rhino Conservancy as one of its primary CSR projects.

In addition to this, Mara Delta has formed a collaboration with hornï Underwear, a London-based online underwear brand created by former BBC news anchor, Riz Khan, to spread the word far and wide.

Journalist-turned-businessman, Khan, has also officially partnered with UK charity, Save the Rhino International, on its new range of premium, ethically-produced underwear that supports global rhino conservation efforts.

hornï pledges to donate a minimum of 10 per cent of its pre-tax profits to leading rhino conservation initiatives. The brand aims to raise awareness on key conservation messages through events such as LSM’s unique cricket match, the media, and special-edition collections reflecting its mission.