We will continuously improve and expand infrastructure in the city, Ruto promises Nairobi residents

The Jubilee administration will continue to improve and expand infrastructure in Nairobi should Uhuru Kenyatta be re-elected on August 8, Deputy President William Ruto has vowed.

“As a cosmopolitan county, Nairobi has provided an exemplary example of brotherhood, friendship, and unity across all communities,” Ruto said.

“We will continuously improve and expand infrastructure in the city to ease movement and traffic flow to keep Nairobi moving and working,” he added.

Speaking on Tuesday, the DP said he was pleased with the progress of upgrading roads in Upper Hill, a fast-growing commercial hub.

He stated that the National Government has dutifully adhered to its role of funding devolution to facilitate counties to chart their development agenda.

“This has seen tremendous opportunity for investment, wealth creation and job openings for youth,” Ruto explained.

His sentiments come amid criticism from the opposition with National Super Alliance members accusing the Jubilee Party of claiming responsibility for projects that have not been dutifully implemented.

The Jubilee government has taken credit for the ongoing Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia- Transport Corridor (LAPPSET) project

Under the Second MTP (2013-2017), the Government plans to construct a new transport corridor covering rail, road and an oil pipeline from Lamu and connecting Kenya with Ethiopia and South Sudan. Kenya is spearheading the development of Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia- Transport Corridor.

The State has also patted itself on the back for enhancing power connectivity. In the last two years, energy distributor, Kenya Power has connected a total of 1,041,576 new customers raising the number of customers from 2,261,064 in March 2013 to the current 3,300,467, representing a growth of 46 per cent.

Moreover, the Jubilee Party said its efforts have helped in reducing the cost of electricity generation.

The party says Kenya’s installed capacity has increased from 1,768 megawatts (MW) in March 2013 to the current 2,211 MW, representing a growth of 25 per cent. A total 528.5 of new generation capacity has been added to the national grid.

“The cost of electricity generation has reduced following the commissioning of cheaper sources of electricity mainly geothermal, displacing expensive thermal generation and emergency power,” Jubilee said in a statement.