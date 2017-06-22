Wavinya not yet out of the woods as MCA seeks to block her from Machakos race

Machakos gubernatorial aspirant Wavinya Ndeti faces the risk of being barred from the August polls yet again after a ward representative today moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge her candidature.

Wamunyu Ward representative Kyalo Kyuli has sought the audience of the appellate court seeking to bar the Wiper Party candidate from contesting for the county boss job on grounds that she is a member of two political parties.

Kyuli argues that Wavinya should not be allowed to contest in the August election as she is still a member of the Chama Cha Uzalendo, the party which she headed before folding to join the Kalonzo Musyoka-led outfit.

Wavinya had yesterday been handed a major reprieve by the High Court after it quashed a decision by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to lock her out of the governor race.

In his ruling, Judge George Odunga said that the IEBC Dispute Tribunal had no powers to nullify the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal that ad initially cleared Wavinya to vie for the seat on the Wiper ticket.

Justice Odunga criticized the electoral agency committee for not investigating the coalition agreement between CCU and Wiper before taking any action. He further directed IEBC to include her name on the ballot before the August 8 polls.

The IEBC Disputes Tribunal, led by Chairman Wafula Chebukati, had ruled that Wavinya committed an electoral offence by being a member of two political parties; CCU and Wiper Party at the same time leading to commission nullifying her candidature.

The revocation followed a petition filed by voter Kyalo Peter Kyuli, who is also a member of the Machakos County Assembly.

However, Odunga ruled that the IEBC Tribunal had no powers to nullify the decision by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal that cleared Wavinya to vie for the Machakos governor seat on a Wiper Party ticket.

The judge criticized the IEBC disputes committee for not investigating the coalition agreement between the Chama Cha Uzalendo and Wiper party before taking any action.

Justice Odunga had as of yesterday, directed the IEBC to include Wavinya’s name on the ballot for the August 8 polls.

Speaking shortly the court ruling yesterday, Wavinya said she had forgiven IEBC and thanked the media for being fair in their reporting.

Wavinya said that electoral commission could have consulted with the relevant authorities to save her from the shame.

“IEBC needs to be fair, if they could have consulted the Registrar of Political Parties, we could not have reached here. Today it has been seen that Kenya is bigger than Chebukati,” she said at the time.

She had earlier in the month moved to the High Court to challenge IEBC’s decision to lock her out of the race that pits her against her main rival, incumbent Alfred Mutua who is seeking re-election on a Maendeleo Chap Chap ticket.