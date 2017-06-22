Stop sideshows, be answerable to Kenyans, ANC tells Uhuruto

Amani National Congress (ANC) has told President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy to stop personalized attacks against its Party leader Musalia Mudavadi.

The party said Jubilee has refused to be held accountable to the Kenyan electorates and whenever told to be answerable the party resorts to personalized attacks.

It disclosed that if the recent verbal attacks directed at its leader are anything to by, “the two are simply displaying frustration over looming defeat.”

“Uhuru and Ruto have failed to respond to the questions raised by the National Super Alliance (Nasa) over the procurement of ballot papers for the 2017 General Election and had instead attacked the character of its leader, Mr Musalia Mudavadi,” the party’s Secretary General Godfrey Osotsi said a statement to newsrooms.

Mr Osotsi said it had become fashionable for the two leaders to get irked and terrified whenever issues of accountability were raised.

“They shout the loudest when in reality the opposite abounds. And they want Kenyans to imbibe those sadistic lies like gospel truth,” he said.

The ANC official said the two leaders have instead resorted to diverting attention of the public through what he described as stale package of lies, cheap propaganda and alarmist tactics.

“The two leaders have publicly displayed their frustration over Jubilee’s looming defeat at the ballot on August 8 by crafting personalised attacks and rants with their most toxic venom directed at Mr Mudavadi,” he added.

While on a campaign trail in Kericho and Bomet Counties, the President and his Deputy singled out Mr Mudavadi and labelled him an idler. They claimed he was salivating for Mr Ezra Chiloba’s job as CEO of the electoral commission.

Thereafter Mr Mudavadi, who is the National Super Alliance (NASA) Campaign Manager, claimed that President Uhuru’s younger brother, Muhoho Kenyatta, was the local agent of Al Ghurair Print and Publishing Company Limited of Dubai, the firm that won the tender for the printing of ballot papers.

“Kenyans need answers on the following: mega corruption in Jubilee government, extreme tribalism, high cost of living, high inflation, shortage of essential commodities, increasing labour woes, Eurobond scandal, hyperinflated Standard Gauge Railway project, Afya House scandal and the National Youth Service scandal,” he said.

The party cautioned that if the verbal attacks by Jubilee’s top brass continue, it will set a bad and dangerous precedent for the stability of the country.