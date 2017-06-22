Sports highlights June 22 2017

Dani Alves to be released from Juventus contract
Right-back Dani Alves is said to be released by Juventus from the final year of his contract. Juventus chief executive Beppe Marotta confirmed that Alves had asked to leave the club. Alves has been with Juventus for a year only where he won the Serie A title and reached the UEFA Champions League final after spending eight seasons at Barcelona, four under current Manchester city’s coach Pep Guardiola who is known to be interested in signing him. Currently City does not have an experienced right-back after releasing Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna.
Forward Diego Costa wants to return to Atletico Madrid
Diego Costa has told Atletico Madrid that he wants to sign with them again. Costa, on June 8 said that he had received a message from manager Antonio Conte telling him he was not in his plans at Stamford Bridge for next season. Since FIFA has banned Atletico from registering players during this transfer window, if he moves back to Atletico he would not be able to play until January. Costa joined Chelsea three years ago for £32m fee and scored 20 goals in 35 league appearances in their title-winning campaign last season and has always indicated a desire to one day return to Atletico where he played between 2010- 2014.
You might also like
Olympic chiefs back ‘strong’ Russia stance
The International Olympic Committee has backed the “strong stance” taken by athletics chiefs in upholding Russia’s ban from international competition. The IAAF decided on Friday not to lift the suspension,
State sabotaging growth of Nyanza, lawmakers claim
Two MPs from Nyanza have today accused the government of deliberately frustrating the growth of the region. MPs Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja) and Nyando’s Fred Outta today claimed that the near
Sports headlines January 27, 2017
Bodies inch closer to agreement on league expansion League bodies KPL and FKF seem to have finally settled on an 18-team league with the two now working on a budget
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!