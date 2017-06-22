Sports highlights June 22 2017

Dani Alves to be released from Juventus contract

Right-back Dani Alves is said to be released by Juventus from the final year of his contract. Juventus chief executive Beppe Marotta confirmed that Alves had asked to leave the club. Alves has been with Juventus for a year only where he won the Serie A title and reached the UEFA Champions League final after spending eight seasons at Barcelona, four under current Manchester city’s coach Pep Guardiola who is known to be interested in signing him. Currently City does not have an experienced right-back after releasing Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna.

Forward Diego Costa wants to return to Atletico Madrid

Diego Costa has told Atletico Madrid that he wants to sign with them again. Costa, on June 8 said that he had received a message from manager Antonio Conte telling him he was not in his plans at Stamford Bridge for next season. Since FIFA has banned Atletico from registering players during this transfer window, if he moves back to Atletico he would not be able to play until January. Costa joined Chelsea three years ago for £32m fee and scored 20 goals in 35 league appearances in their title-winning campaign last season and has always indicated a desire to one day return to Atletico where he played between 2010- 2014.