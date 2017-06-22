News headlines June 22 2017

MPs Millie Odhiambo, Mwaura clash over Raila’s land remarks in Kajiado

Two MPs earlier today engaged in a heated exchange of words that almost degenerated to a fistfight during a live TV show over Raila Odinga’s ‘inciting’ land remarks last week in Kajiado County.

Controversial Suba North MP (ODM) Millie Odhiambo and Isaac Mwaura (Nominated MP) openly disagreed following Odinga’s remarks to Kajiado residents urging them not to sell their land to ‘outsiders’.

According to Mwaura, Raila made the remarks to consolidate Maasai votes.

He further accused the former Prime Minister of inciting the Maasai community in Laikipia and Kajiado Counties.

“It is totally unacceptable. I squarely put the blame on the ODM leader for inciting Maasai,” the nominated MP said on KTN news.

During the show, Mwaura accused ODM of whipping up emotions by raising ‘non-issues’ ahead of the August polls.

“Such attachments are whipped around elections only to attain certain tantalizing ambitions. In my opinion, to make people feel they have sense of belonging to land, You can see clearly in the case of Kajiado was an incitement the young against the old” he added.

The Nominated MP said it was wrong for Odinga to set the mood for violence because the issue of land in Kajiado was solely meant to trigger emotions between the young and old members of the community.

The land issue has of late been seized by candidates both from the opposition and Jubilee amid calls for politicians to steer clear of the emotive land issue.

We will continuously improve and expand infrastructure in the city, Ruto promises Nairobi residents

The Jubilee administration will continue to improve and expand infrastructure in Nairobi should Uhuru Kenyatta be re-elected on August 8, Deputy President William Ruto has vowed.

“As a cosmopolitan county, Nairobi has provided an exemplary example of brotherhood, friendship, and unity across all communities,” Ruto said.

“We will continuously improve and expand infrastructure in the city to ease movement and traffic flow to keep Nairobi moving and working,” he added.

Speaking on Tuesday, the DP said he was pleased with the progress of upgrading roads in Upper Hill, a fast-growing commercial hub.

He stated that the National Government has dutifully adhered to its role of funding devolution to facilitate counties to chart their development agenda.

“This has seen tremendous opportunity for investment, wealth creation and job openings for youth,” Ruto explained.

His sentiments come amid criticism from the opposition with National Super Alliance members accusing the Jubilee Party of claiming responsibility for projects that have not been dutifully implemented.

Stop sideshows, be answerable to Kenyans, ANC tells Uhuruto

Amani National Congress (ANC) has told President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy to stop personalized attacks against its Party leader Musalia Mudavadi.

The party said Jubilee has refused to be held accountable to the Kenyan electorates and whenever told to be answerable the party resorts to personalized attacks.

It disclosed that if the recent verbal attacks directed at its leader are anything to by, “the two are simply displaying frustration over looming defeat.”

“Uhuru and Ruto have failed to respond to the questions raised by the National Super Alliance (Nasa) over the procurement of ballot papers for the 2017 General Election and had instead attacked the character of its leader, Mr Musalia Mudavadi,” the party’s Secretary General Godfrey Osotsi said a statement to newsrooms.

Mr Osotsi said it had become fashionable for the two leaders to get irked and terrified whenever issues of accountability were raised.

“They shout the loudest when in reality the opposite abounds. And they want Kenyans to imbibe those sadistic lies like gospel truth,” he said.

The ANC official said the two leaders have instead resorted to diverting attention of the public through what he described as stale package of lies, cheap propaganda and alarmist tactics.

“The two leaders have publicly displayed their frustration over Jubilee’s looming defeat at the ballot on August 8 by crafting personalised attacks and rants with their most toxic venom directed at Mr Mudavadi,” he added.

While on a campaign trail in Kericho and Bomet Counties, the President and his Deputy singled out Mr Mudavadi and labelled him an idler. They claimed he was salivating for Mr Ezra Chiloba’s job as CEO of the electoral commission.