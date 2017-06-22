MPs Millie Odhiambo, Mwaura clash over Raila’s land remarks in Kajiado

Two MPs earlier today engaged in a heated exchange of words that almost degenerated to a fistfight during a live TV show over Raila Odinga’s ‘inciting’ land remarks last week in Kajiado County.

Controversial Suba North MP (ODM) Millie Odhiambo and Isaac Mwaura (Nominated MP) openly disagreed following Odinga’s remarks to Kajiado residents urging them not to sell their land to ‘outsiders’.

According to Mwaura, Raila made the remarks to consolidate Maasai votes.

He further accused the former Prime Minister of inciting the Maasai community in Laikipia and Kajiado Counties.

“It is totally unacceptable. I squarely put the blame on the ODM leader for inciting Maasai,” the nominated MP said on KTN news.

During the show, Mwaura accused ODM of whipping up emotions by raising ‘non-issues’ ahead of the August polls.

“Such attachments are whipped around elections only to attain certain tantalizing ambitions. In my opinion, to make people feel they have sense of belonging to land, You can see clearly in the case of Kajiado was an incitement the young against the old” he added.

The Nominated MP said it was wrong for Odinga to set the mood for violence because the issue of land in Kajiado was solely meant to trigger emotions between the young and old members of the community.

The land issue has of late been seized by candidates both from the opposition and Jubilee amid calls for politicians to steer clear of the emotive land issue.

Millie told Mwaura that he should not make such remarks having been nominated by ODM.

“He is enough reason for people to know that Raila’s party is neither driven by ethnicity nor divides Kenyans along tribal lines,” she said.

However, hell broke loose when Mwaura, who has since defected to the Jubilee Party, accused ODM and its leader Raila Odinga of being violent and practicing witchcraft to win elections, an accusation that was met with resistance from Millie.

“We have discovered where the violence was from, it was Mwaura that why when he tried it in Ruiru his ear was beaten” Millie said.

The two traded barbs and at one point, it worsened, forcing the moderator and fellow panelist to intervene to calm the situation.