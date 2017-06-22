Hot Topics

Nameless and Gravitti band release ‘Sweetie’

Reggea band Gravitti has teamed up with Nameless to release the song Sweetie, single and video. Sweetie is a remake of John Holt’s version. The song is about someone you have spotted in the neighbourhood wanting to let them know that you like them. “We want more and more people to appreciate Reggae in Kenya and help it break the ceiling. Working with Nameless on this project was a great experience. We had so much to learn from him and we are grateful he agreed to work with us,” says Gravitti. The song was produced by Half Live productions and the video was directed by the talented Mushking. “I had not worked with Gravitti before, we only used to meet at shows. When they approached me with the song, I thought it was a dope idea ad I agreed to feature. Working with them was fun and easy, they are cool peeps. I look forward to performing this song live with the band,” says Nameless.

Kanye and Kim West hire surrogate for third child

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have hired a surrogate for their baby number three. The couple used an agency to find the surrogate, whose agreement states she will receive $45,000 over 10 months. There are also lifestyle rules in place for the surrogate. They include: no sexual activity for the three weeks after the embryo is implanted, no hot tubs or saunas, no hair dye, only one caffeinated drink per day, no raw fish, and no smoking, drinking or drugs. Kardashian, who already has two children with West ― North, 4, and Saint, 1 ― has been very open about her various fertility struggles.

Vera Sidika goes bonkers over lying ex-boyfriend

Socialite Vera Sidika has exposed her Nigerian ex –boyfriend as a fraud who was trying to blackmail her into getting back into an abusive relationship. The Nigerian who recently released the socialite’s nude photos claimed that he had dumped Vera who fought back with screenshots of conversations and photos. This is the problem. When u deal with someone that lies for a living. Creating fake documents, fake cheques, lie to old women, photoshop paperwork and texts. My entire relationship was based on lies left right and center and u got angry coz I said I’m single on a tv interview,’ she said on an Instagram post.