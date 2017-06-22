Business headlines June 22 2017

OPPO goes solo, eyes Kenyan favorable market

Chinese phone maker OPPO has made public its intentions to open standalone retail shops in Kenya following the successful launch of the Oppo F3 model in the country last month.

This is part of the smartphone maker’s plan to replicate its global business model in African markets.

OPPO Kenya CEO Mr Andrew Peng has said Kenya is one of the most promising African markets especially with the manufacturer’s revolutionary focus on selfie camera-centric devices.

“Kenya has proved to be one of our African strongholds, having a population that finds the selfie feature impressive which is a success niche for OPPO. We are looking forward to satisfy the audience by introducing products that will inspire and excite,” he said.

OPPO will also partner with online retailers such as Jumia to reach a wider market group.

Hundreds set to lose jobs as Barclays Kenya goes digital:

Multinational lender Barclays Kenya has announced its plans to lay off 130 employees through a Voluntary Exit Scheme.

The one-month-long exercise officially kicked off on June 19, with close to 130 employees expected to voluntarily render their applications for early retirement.

This is often the initial procedure in a retrenchment process.

The bank has said it had been forced to lay off the employees and adopt an automation and digitization program in order to respond to customers’ needs and preferences.

“In the last few years, we have seen a material uptake of mobile and online banking as well as other alternative channels driven by customer preference and a desire to transact around the clock,” an email sent to its employees read.

KBA, CBK launch loan facility comparison portal:

The Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) in conjunction with the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) have created a website that will allow potential loan borrowers to compare the cost of credit by various Kenyan banks.

Users will be able to use the portal, www.costof credit.co.ke, to estimate the cost of credit from specific lenders.

The new portal is expected to boost transparency among lenders.

“The website provides information on fees and charges relating to loan products offered by commercial banks and microfinance banks; specifically, personal secured loans, personal unsecured loans and mortgage loans,” they said. The borrower provides the amounts they wish to borrow, type of loan, repayment period and frequency of repayment. The website then generates the interest, other charges and the total amount to be repaid.