Wavinya to battle Mutua in Machakos governor’s race

Machakos Wiper gubernatorial candidate Wavinya Ndeti was earlier today handed a major reprieve after the High Court permanently quashed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) decision to lock her out of the governor race.

In his ruling, High Court Justice George Odunga decreed that the move by IEBC had no legal basis.

Justice Odunga reiterated that Wavinya Ndeti is eligible to vie for Machakos governor’s seat as a Wiper candidate.

The IEBC Disputes Tribunal, led by Chairman Wafula Chebukati, had ruled that Wavinya committed an electoral offence by being a member of two political parties; CCU and Wiper Party at the same time leading to commission nullifying her candidature.

The revocation followed a petition filed by voter Kyalo Peter Kyuli, who is also a member of the Machakos County Assembly.

However, Odunga ruled that the IEBC Tribunal had no powers to nullify the decision by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal that cleared Wavinya to vie for the Machakos governor seat on a Wiper Party ticket.

The judge criticized the IEBC disputes committee for not investigating the coalition agreement between the Chama Cha Uzalendo and Wiper party before taking any action.

Justice Odunga has now directed the IEBC to include Wavinya’s name on the ballot for the August 8 polls.

Ms Ndeti moved to the High Court earlier this month to challenge the electoral agency’s decision to lock her out of the race.

Wavinya’s clearance setting stage for a bruising political battle with her arch rival Governor Alfred Mutua of Maendeleo Chap Chap.

Speaking shortly after the court ruling, Wavinya said she had forgiven IEBC and thanked the media for being fair in their reporting.

Wavinya said that electoral commission could have consulted with the relevant authorities to save her from the shame.

“IEBC needs to be fair, if they could have consulted the Registrar of Political Parties, we could not have reached here. Today it has been seen that Kenya is bigger than Chebukati,” she said.

“All this is now the past I have forgiven IEBC, and I urge them to conduct a free and fair election in August. I want to thank people of Machakos for standing strong with me,” she continued.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who joined Wavinya to celebrate her victory outside Milimani law courts, criticized IEBC for allegedly interfering in the party nominations process.

“IEBC, I ask you again, what is your interest? Kalonzo inquired.