Vehicle sales plummet as motor industry eyes third quarter recovery

Vehicle sales have been on a free fall as Kenya’s auto industry displayed a less than stellar performance in May. This is despite an inspiring first quarter of 2017.

The latest report by Kenya Motor Industry Association (KMI) shows that the country’s vehicle market edged down 9 per cent last month with 946 units sold compared to 1,039 units in 2016.

In May this year, it emerged that tough tax measures forced Kenyans to reduce spending on imported vehicles for the first time in nearly half a decade.

At the time, a report dubbed the Economic Survey 2017 indicated that Kenyans cut spending on imported vehicles by Sh31.7 billion last year

The number of newly registered vehicles dropped 16 per cent to 90,176 units in 2016 from 107,761 a year earlier, the Economic Survey 2017 showed.

The Survey also found that the value of vehicles shipped into the country dropped to Ksh85.8 billion, down from Sh117.6 billion in 2015.

Vehicle distributors blamed the cutback on reduced demand for vehicles due to tax measures introduced in December 2015 that made cars below Sh1 million more expensive. It has since emerged that a majority of Kenyans import used cars of below Sh1 million.

These developments come at a time when Kenya’s second-hand motor vehicle imports are likely to decline in 2017 to hit 60,000 units down from 75,000 in 2016, according to the Kenya Auto Bazaar Association (KABA).

KABA Vice Chairman Mark Oburu said last month that the reduction is due to anxiety surrounding the 2017 general elections as well as slight weakening of the Kenyan shilling versus international currencies.

Meanwhile, about 948 vehicles were sold in April against 1,103 units sold by same period in 2016 and 1,122 vehicles in March this year compared to 1,379 units sold over a similar period in 2016.

Passenger car sales took a major hit yet again in the first three months of the year, dragging the country’s auto sales to its second straight quarterly decline since 2015.

KIM says that the annual industry is forecast at 13,500 units. In the first three months of the year, car makers have sold just 2,682 vehicles, which is 1,002 units fewer over a similar period in 2016, with all signs indicating a bleak future for car manufacturing business, even though trucks and SUVs have done well.

In a move that likely shook up the motor sector, South Africa last year begun shipping its locally-manufactured Ford Everest vehicles to Kenya.

The vehicle, dubbed the ‘Moondust silver Everest 2.2 XLT 4 X 4’, left Durban last November, destined for Mombasa to local Ford dealer, CMC Motors.

“This is an exciting period for Ford Motor Company, as we are now seeing the fruits of the more than R2.5-billion investment programme emerge with the first locally assembled Ford Everest models coming off the line and being shipped to their new owners across the region,” Ford Motor Company Middle East and Africa operations VP Ockert Berry said at the time.

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa started local production of the Everest range last October. Localised production created around 1,200 new jobs at the local Ford subsidiary and within its supplier network.

The move came barely a month after Ford released its Mustang models in Kenya.