Sports headlines June 21 2017

Swansea City close on Tammy Abraham loan from Chelsea

Swansea are close to winning the race for Chelsea’s sought-after young striker Tammy Abraham on a season-long loan. It is understood that Swansea coach Paul Clement, who once worked with Abraham at Chelsea, is keen to conclude transfer business before the players return to pre-season training on July 3. Abraham joined the Chelsea academy at U18 level and progressed through the ranks said “I haven’t spoken with Chelsea yet. I am focusing on U21 European Championship so the discussions will happen after. Hopefully, my future will be in the Premier League.” Clement also advanced from youth-team coach to the seniors and then assistant to Carlo Ancelotti.

English Football League Championship fixtures 2017/18

Sunderland starts the EFL Championship season when they host the Derby at the Stadium of Light, on August 4. Only three matches will be played on the first weekend of the season, with Aston Villa hosting Hull City and Leeds visiting Bolton .Sunderland and Middlesbrough, who were both relegated from the Premier League last season, will lock horns in the Tees-Wear derby at the Riverside on November 4. Newly Promoted Sheffield United begin at home to Brentford but their fans are looking forward to the first Sheffield derby whn they will travel to Hillsborough on September 23.