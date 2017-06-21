President mourns Lamu boat tragedy victims

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned 10 people who perished in a boat accident in Lamu County yesterday.

In his message of condolence to the families, relatives and friends of the 10 victims of the boat tragedy, President Kenyatta said it was particularly sad that the incident occurred at a time when majority of the people in the area are observing the holy month of Ramadhan.

The President wished quick recovery to those who were rescued and are admitted at King Fahd Hospital in Lamu.

The boat which was ferrying 22 people and building materials from Ndau Islands to Lamu, capsized at Mkanda Channel as a result of high tides.

The President urged all Kenyans to continue praying for the mercies of God to deliver the nation from such tragedies especially during this month when Muslims are fulfilling their religious obligation.

More than 20 people were rescued by local divers and police.

Coast Deputy Regional Commander Akello Odhiambo said the boat was ferrying passengers and cargo.

“We are still waiting for the official figure about those killed in the incident. Kenya Navy and other relevant authorities are leading the rescue operation,” said Odhiambo.

Police say the ocean has recently witnessed heavy storms and tides, forcing them to suspend fishing activities.

PSCU