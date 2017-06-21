News headlines June 21 2017

Uhuru mourns Lamu boat tragedy victims

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned 10 people who perished in a boat accident in Lamu County yesterday.

In his message of condolence to the families, relatives and friends of the 10 victims of the boat tragedy, President Kenyatta said it was particularly sad that the incident occurred at a time when majority of the people in the area are observing the holy month of Ramadhan.

The President wished quick recovery to those who were rescued and are admitted at King Fahd Hospital in Lamu.

The boat which was ferrying 22 people and building materials from Ndau Islands to Lamu, capsized at Mkanda Channel as a result of high tides.

The President urged all Kenyans to continue praying for the mercies of God to deliver the nation from such tragedies especially during this month when Muslims are fulfilling their religious obligation.

More than 20 people were rescued by local divers and police.

Wavinya to battle Mutua in Machakos governor’s race

Machakos Wiper gubernatorial candidate Wavinya Ndeti was earlier today handed a major reprieve after the High Court permanently quashed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) decision to lock her out of the governor race.

In his ruling, High Court Justice George Odunga decreed that the move by IEBC had no legal basis.

Justice Odunga reiterated that Wavinya Ndeti is eligible to vie for Machakos governor’s seat as a Wiper candidate.

The IEBC Disputes Tribunal, led by Chairman Wafula Chebukati, had ruled that Wavinya committed an electoral offence by being a member of two political parties; CCU and Wiper Party at the same time leading to commission nullifying her candidature.

The revocation followed a petition filed by voter Kyalo Peter Kyuli, who is also a member of the Machakos County Assembly.

However, Odunga ruled that the IEBC Tribunal had no powers to nullify the decision by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal that cleared Wavinya to vie for the Machakos governor seat on a Wiper Party ticket.

The judge criticized the IEBC disputes committee for not investigating the coalition agreement between the Chama Cha Uzalendo and Wiper party before taking any action.

Justice Odunga has now directed the IEBC to include Wavinya’s name on the ballot for the August 8 polls.

Government to issue 20,000 public institutions with title deeds

Lands Principal Secretary Dr Nicholas Muraguri has revealed that all public institutions and state agencies will be issued with title deeds allowing them to use their parcels of land for investment.

The exercise targets about 20,000 public and government-owned entities including primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities.

According to Muraguri, an estimated number of about 1,001 public institutions have already been issued with the document.

“In the month of July, we will issue a total of 3 million titles which include those of public institutions,” he said.

Dr Muraguri held that the documents were vital as they would allow the institutions to borrow money using collateral, partner with others as well as have ownership of their parcels of land.

The PS was speaking on Monday at Ardhi House while issuing the title deed for Nairobi Technical Training Institute (NTTI) to the institution’s Deputy Principal, Cosmas Mwangi in a ceremony that was witnessed by the German Ambassador to Kenya, Jutta Frasch.

He said the Ministry of Lands has partnered with the German government to support Technical and vocational training institutes produce skilled manpower that can run the country’s industries.

“We must have a requisite manpower to manage the industries as our vision is to become an industrialized country,” added the PS.